3 Men Accused of Using Trafficking Victim in Long Beach Home Invasions

Cops say the accused robbery crew used a female trafficking victim as bait for home invasion targets on social media

Long Beach police on Friday announced the arrests of three men accused of using a trafficking and sex assault victim as online bait to lure their targets.

Vincent Lindsey, 24, of Las Vegas, Tyheam Charles Boyce, 26, of Palmdale, and 30-year-old Marcos Lamar Wesley of La Mirada were arrested on September 7 and 8 in connection to two home invasion robberies and investigators believe there could be more victims, the Long Beach Police Department said in a press release.

They are currently being held on $1 million bail each as police investigate rape and sexual assault charges.

The department’s Vice Investigations Section was notified on July 15 of two Long Beach home invasion robberies that had similar circumstances, with the victims reporting that they’d met a female on a social media dating app and eventually invited her into their homes. Once inside, she would allegedly let in two or three male suspects and a home invasion robbery would follow. The suspects carried firearms, according to police, and stole the victims’ belongings.

Detectives located and detained her in Los Angeles later that day, at which point she reported to police that she was raped and sexually assaulted by two suspects and forced to go on commercial sex dates. In addition, these suspects forced her to participate in the home invasion robberies, police said.

After identifying the three males, police presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and obtained arrest warrants in the amount of $1,000,000 for all three suspects. During the La Miranda search, police found an assault rifle they believe was used in the robberies.

The rape, sexual assault, and sex trafficking of an adult are still under investigation, the department said.

Police also stated “there could be additional victims in the city of Long Beach or surrounding areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LBPD Vice Investigations Section at 562-570-7219, or to leave anonymous tips through LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 TIPS” app to your phone, or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.