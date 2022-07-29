Protestors used body bags, coat hangers and fake blood to demonstrate the effects of abortion bans; two chained themselves to an exhibit

Three people were arrested for vandalism at an abortion rights protest where two protesters chained themselves to a lamppost installation at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art, authorities said today.

The RiseUp4AbortionRights demonstration at LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., in the Miracle Mile area, began around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the group.

The protest included about two dozen people with body bags, coat hangers and fake blood, and was conducted in an attempt to bring attention to the lives that will be affected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I am putting my body on the line here today as a call to action,” Lavi Bourne said. “Because we cannot sit idly by as we robbed of our freedom, rights and futures. No business as usual when you take away our rights. We demand nationwide legal abortion now.”

Victoria Eggers, of the L.A. chapter of RiseUp4AbortionRights.org and Vets Rise For Roe said, “I enlisted to defend freedom, not to have mine stolen. Together, we can rise up for equality and human rights. This is not a protest against LACMA, but a call to the arts community, and to all of society: Silence is compliance. Start taking action and rise up for abortion rights now.”

"I did not serve my country to have my freedom stripped away. I will rise up & use my body, put it on the line bc that's what I took an oath to do!" – Victoria, US vet & organizer with #RiseUp4AbortionRights and #VetsRise4Roe Arrested for a nonviolent civil disobedience pic.twitter.com/oZabtFKQoZ — Rise4AbortionRightsLA (@Rise4AbortionLA) July 29, 2022

Luna Hernandez, an organizer with RiseUp4AbortionRights and the Revolution Club, said, “Forced motherhood is female enslavement. What happened here today is a call to action.”

RiseUp4AbortionRights.org says it is a national organization calling for mass, sustained, nonviolent protest to demand the federal government restore legal nationwide abortion.

The protest shut down traffic in both directions on Wilshire Boulevard from Spaulding to Fairfax avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

“During the protest, two female protesters chained themselves to the light pole of an art exhibit, damaging the exhibit itself,” the LAPD said in a statement.

“One male protester threw an unknown red liquid substance on the art exhibit and surrounding area,” police said. “LAPD made multiple attempts to contact the group of protesters, who refused to leave the area. Around 3:25 p.m., officers issued a dispersal order. Around 4 p.m., a second dispersal order was announced. The crowd refused to leave the area. At 4:10 p.m., uniformed resources, along with Metropolitan Division officers, effected the arrest of the two females and one male for felony vandalism. At 4:30 p.m., the

area was cleared of all protesters without incident.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.