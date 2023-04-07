2 Teen Women Dead After Horrifying South L.A. Rollover Crash

Two teenage women were killed on Thursday morning in a solo vehicle crash in South Los Angeles on the 110 Freeway, police said.

The two women have been identified by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office as Stephanie Guerra, 19, and Ashley Salinas, 18. California Highway Patrol arrived at the crash around 1:40 a.m., where they found the vehicle on its side. Both Guerra and Salinas were ejected from the vehicle, a Nissan four-door, after crashing into a freeway embarkment and flipping the vehicle.

The two teenage women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, a 29-year-old male driver had apparently run over the two females. He remained on the scene and is currently cooperating with investigators, ABC7 reports.

It is unclear as to whether the women were wearing seatbelts, but Roberto Gomez of the CHP suggests that speed was certainly a factor. Further details have not been shared as the investigation into the incident continues.

The crash resulted in a complete shutdown of the southbound side of the freeway.; it was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

