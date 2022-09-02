2 Charged in Murder of Homeless Double-Amputee in Wheelchair

Three were arrested for the random execution of wheelchair-bound Gerold Lipeles outside an L.A. McDonald’s, with 2 charged Thursday

The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Thursday afternoon that a man and woman have been charged with murder in connection to the May shooting death of a 69-year-old homeless double-amputee in South Los Angeles.

On May 17, Gerold Lipeles was shot and killed while sleeping in his wheelchair in front of McDonald’s on the 1700 block of West Century Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said. According to LAPD, it was around 11:09 p.m. “when a female shooter walked up to him, shooting him and killing him.”

The department in conjunction with the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Taskforce announced the arrests Thursday of Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles. Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, 37, was already in custody on an unrelated charge and was re-arrested on a murder charge.

Additionally, 77th Street Area detectives say they’ve connected Anguilano-Salazar to the shooting of another homeless person just four days after Lipeles was murdered. On May 21 she allegedly approached Stella Polly, a 67-year-old homeless woman, at a bus stop at 1606 West Chester Ave. After starting a conversation, police say Anguilano-Salazar shot Polly in the back as she walked away. Polly survived.

LAPD NEWS: Arrests of Suspects Wanted in Connection with the Murder of Wheelchair-Bound Double Amputee (NR22250ll) pic.twitter.com/eUfW4uxaqg — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) September 1, 2022

Anguilano-Salazar was charged with one count of murder, the D.A. announced, one count of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. The complaint includes special allegations of use of a firearm, infliction of great bodily injury and use of a firearm during a specified offense.

Hernandez was charged with one count of murder.

The announcement of charges does not mention Blas Canche.

“The murder of this victim – who was unhoused and a double amputee asleep in his wheelchair – is disturbingly brutal and callous,” Gascón said in a press release Thursday. “I thank members of my Community Violence Reduction Division for their work in this case. We will hold those responsible accountable for this unthinkable crime.”

