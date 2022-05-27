Burgers Bourbon + Beer

May 19, 2022

The Bloc, DTLA

Guests enjoyed a tasty preview of the summer grilling season with Burgers Bourbon + Beer at The Bloc on May 19th. Los Angeles magazine brought the burger battle to DTLA with the some of the best burgs in town along with a selection of top bourbons and some killer craft brews.

Surrounded by soaring skyscrapers the event took place on a perfect late spring night under the stars at The Bloc in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. Guests sampled generous portions from STK Steakhouse, District Restaurant, Proudly Serving, TRIPP Burgers, Honeybee Burgers, Say it Ain’t So, Rumba Kitchen and Holy Cow, all serving up perfectly grilled burgers with flair.

Not to be outdone, Maker’s Mark delivered with signature handcrafted cocktails and custom sauced fries. Also, generous pours from Corbin Cash, Uncle Nearest, Bardstown and Broken Barrel were enjoyed along with Plant Botanical canned cocktails and out of this world mocktails from Lyre’s non-alcoholic drinks, Boomtown Brewery beers and of course the best water around, Mountain Valley Spring Water in their signature green bottles. The event was supported by Yelp and the event’s charity partner was LA Works.

Participating Restaurants

District

Holy Cow

Honeybee Burger

Proudly Serving

Rumba Kitchen

Say It Ain’t So

STK Los Angeles

Tripp Burgers