What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Arts District Cannabis, Pool Party, Yoga

Arts District Cannabis Reopening July 1, Arts District

This Saturday, one of L.A.’s cannabis legacy brands is reopening its doors. Arts District Cannabis, home to 3C farms, will be offering 50 percent off in honor of the occasion. At 1 p.m., rapper and producer Too Short will make a guest appearance. [More info]

Pool Party July 2, Broken Shaker at Freehand

In anticipation of the Fourth of July, Broken Shaker at Freehand is hosting a pool party with beats by Darjar, playing R&B, Afrobeats, and top hits. Expect cocktails and small dishes at the award-winning venue. Early bird tickets are $15, so grab them quickly. [More info]

Free Yoga June 17 – August 22, Tommie Hollywood

This free yoga class began on June 17 but runs throughout the whole summer at Tommie Hollywood. Produced by beloved Venice Beach yoga studio, Love Yoga, events begin at 10 a.m. and provide a view of the Hollywood Hills and Downtown L.A. Tickets are available via RSVP through [email protected]. [RSVP]

L.A. Angels v. Arizona Diamondbacks July 1, Angel Stadium



The Dodgers may take the spotlight when it comes to L.A. baseball, but the Angels are still equally as loved. This Saturday, they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and what could prove to be a riveting matchup. [More info]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture.

Sign up for our newsletters today.