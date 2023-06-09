What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Vintage Hollywood, #SWEATAtMoxy, Pride in the Park

Vintage Hollywood June 10, The Park

If you’ve ever contemplated dashing between restaurants to sample the cuisine of L.A.’s best chefs, then we have the event for you. Vintage Hollywood features vino from 20 top-tier wineries and cuisine from the area’s best restaurants. Better yet, proceeds from the event support GO Campaign’s work in SoCal, which provides assistance to local heroes aiding vulnerable children. [More info]

#SWEATAtMoxy June 11, MOXY and AC Hotel DTLA

While this Friday and Saturday might be spent recovering from Pride festivities, Sunday offers a shot at physical redemption. Join fitness instructor Melissa Alcantara, Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer, for #SWEATAtMoxy, a 45-minute cardio routine. [More info]

L.A. Pride in the Park June 9 -10, L.A. State Historic Park

Good news! There are tickets still left for the L.A. Pride in the Park event—headlined by no less than Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey. [More info]

SpLAash Pool Party June 10, Andaz West Hollywood Rooftop



Still haven’t gotten your Pride on? Relax, there are plenty of events left to attend. Exhibit A: SpLAash Pool Party—sponsored by Masterbeat and held on the rooftop of WeHo’s former Riot House, where Led Zeppelin’s entourage perfected poolside revelry back in the day. Grab your swimsuit, take the elevator up, and rock on! [More info]

