What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: ThriftCon, LAFC, Paradise In The Park

ThriftCon June 3, L.A. Convention Center

ThriftCon bills itself as the nation’s premier vintage clothing and collectible convention, with 100+ vendors celebrating vintage and retro culture as well as sustainability in fashion. Having covered the event last year we can confirm that. ThriftCon also accepts donations of clothes at the event, as well as “cold hard digital cash,” benefitting the Los Angeles Mission. [More info]

LAFC vs. Leon June 4, BMO Stadium

The second leg of a tense CONCACAF Champions League Final takes place this Sunday at the BMO Stadium. Just this week, LAFC lost 2-1 to Leon, leaving the team with a hill to climb the next time the two face. We can’t wait to see how this matchup unfolds. [More info]

Paradise In The Park June 3 – 4, Pershing Square

Since the Love-Ins in Griffith Park became all the rage in the ’60s, Angelenos absolutely love an al fresco music festival. Check out this throughly modern two-day affair in Pershing Square, featuring among acts Jamie Jones and Seth Troxler B2B four-hour set, Dj Harvey Sunset Set, and SG Lewis Sunset Set. [More info]

Robert Xavier Burden: Relics Ends June 4, Oceanside Museum of Arts

Robert Xavier Burden began exploring decorative motifs based on childhood action figures as early as six—and essentially never stopped. “There is nothing profound about commenting on the minor tragedy of losing one’s innocence, or the struggle to maintain one’s idealism,” Burden reflects. “I just want to renew my faded sense of awe.” Last chance to see the results this weekend at the Oceanside Museum of Arts. [More info]

