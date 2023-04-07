What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: LAFC Match, BBQ Derby Day, Egg Bowl

Happy Friday! It’s that time again—when LAMag gathers some highlights of the events happening imminently around Los Angeles for your last-minute schedule. Into it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend Sales newsletters, and you can subscribe to both and more here.

Los Angeles FC v. Austin FC April 8, BMO Stadium

In Los Angeles, we absolutely love our sports teams and even more, love our soccer. However, it seems many Angelenos turned European and favor FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and the like. Despite this, many here still hold love for LAFC or the team’s crosstown rivals, LA Galaxy. This Saturday, LAFC takes on Austin FC in an early season fixture—and this match should be tense and may set the tone for the rest of LAFC’s season. [More info]

Derby Day Barbecue April 9, Santa Anita Park

Though half of L.A.’s one-percenters may be thorough with the nearly-forgotten art of horse racing, we can comfortably say that we have no idea what a derby even is or looks like. However, we sure do know how to have a good time, and a classic BBQ while watching a race sounds like a hoot. This Sunday, travel to Santa Anita to get a plate of BBQ, a drink (even non-alcoholic), admission to the race, a tip sheet, ice cream, and trackside seating. [More info]

You’ve Got A Friend April 8, Downtown Los Angeles

Last year, LAMag covered art curator Haley Fonfa, who had been routinely hosting exhibitions for underrepresented artists across Los Angeles. Now, she’s got a new show and charity endeavor, the Brett Fonfa Foundation. This one is all about friendship and intertwines elements of Pixar’s popular franchise, Toy Story. Expect plenty of art, food vendors, drinks, and more. [More info]

Yeat April 9, Hollywood Palladium

The Irvine native rapper has amassed quite the fan base—unironically or not—and even snagged a feature on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack with “Rich Minion.” On the other hand, his most recent project, AftërLyfe, was met with mixed reception and some find his music to be utterly nauseating. Either way, this could be a fun experience for anyone that generally enjoys rap music. Expect lots of moshing, pack some concert earbuds, and stay hydrated. [More info]

Egg Bowl April 8, Rose Bowl Stadium

For those of you that celebrate Easter or simply want to go egg hunting, Rose Bowl Stadium is hosting the perfect event for you this Saturday. This free community egg hunt and spring festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so make sure not to sleep in. [More info]

