What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Kylie Minogue Wines, Corgi Nationals, Keith Haring

Kylie Minogue Wines Birthday Celebration Until June 30, The West Hollywood Edition

La, la, la, la-la, la, la, la. This year is not only the 22nd year since Kylie Minogue released her iconic “Can’t Get You out of My Head,” but also three years since she launched her Kylie Minogue Wines. To celebrate the latter, Minogue has partnered with The West Hollywood Edition to exclusively pour her Prosecco Rosé and Côtes Provence Rosé at The Roof and Lobby Bar. Proceeds will go tothe Los Angeles LGBT Center. [More info]

If there are two things Angelenos love, it’s Corgis and French Bulldogs. Fortunately, this weekend brings an event that hosts the former in a full-fledged furry race. That’s right: Corgi races all throughout the day. Expect plenty of family-friendly activities, as well as the park’s annual beer festival. [More info]

Keith Haring: Art is for Everybody , The Broad

Keith Haring may have made his mark in New York City, but his work was (and is) adored across the world. This weekend, The Broad opens an exhibit dedicated to him, Art is for Everybody. If you’re a Haring fan or simply a fan of art, this one is worth checking out. [More info]

There are very few coming-of-age movies that can rival Gil Junger’s 10 Things I Hate About You. Altogether, it’s a fun watch, and when you throw in Cinespia as the host, it’s bound to be a good time. [More info]

