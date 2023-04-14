Happy Friday! It’s that time again—when LAMag gathers some highlights of the events happening imminently around Los Angeles for your last-minute schedule. Into it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend Sales newsletters, and you can subscribe to both and more here.

El Tráfico April 16, Dignity Health Sports Park

It’s not often that we include one type of sport for two weeks in a row, but the undeniable appeal of El Tráfico has left us with no choice. This Sunday, LAFC takes on Los Angeles Galaxy at the Dignity Health Sports Park. This cross-city rivalry has been brewing for some time now, with every meeting seemingly promising a tense match. The last time these two met, the scoreline favored LAFC 3-2. However, as it always is with great rivalries, this next fixture could go either way. [More info]

The Renaissance Pleasure Faire April 15 – May 21, Irwindale

Sure, some may cast a side-eyed stare at those who attend any category of a Renaissance fair, but they would just be missing out on the fun. Dress up (or don’t) and haul yourself over to Irwindale this weekend for opening weekend at The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire. Despite the name, the only pleasures on offer at this fair are plenty of trinkets and heaps of delicious food, so feel free to bring your family along. [More info]

World of Barbie Opens April 14, Santa Monica

If you saw that Barbie trailer you probably took away two things: There were slightly more innuendos than expected and you’re also ready to dash over to your nearest theater to see the film. However, you’ll have to wait until July for that experience, so here’s another one to fulfill your need for pink and plastic. World of Barbie is an immersive experience designed to make attendees feel like they’re in the Barbie universe. Stop by to check out her Dreamhouse, camper van, music studio, and more. [More info]

The Great L.A. River CleanUp April 15 and 22, L.A. River

Now that Los Angeles has been drenched in several weeks of rain, the L.A. River is beginning to look like its former self (from the last time it flowed in the late 1930s). With that reborn icon comes an equal responsibility for Angelenos to clean up their act—and their trash. Gather at several possible different locations to pick up trash along the river. In 2022, CleanUps resulted in the removal of over 50,000 pounds of trash from the river — but we think that this year that number could be topped. [More info]

Encased in Plaster April 15, The Getty Villa

If you’re a history buff or just someone interested in the volcanic eruption that once decimated Pompeii and Herculaneum, then this event is for you. These plaster casts of bodies found in the eruption were made in the 1860s, and now are being discussed for the scientific revelations deduced from them. [More info]

