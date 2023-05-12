Happy Friday! It’s that time when LAMag highlights happenings across Los Angeles to help you live your perfect weekend. Want more? Of course you do—check out our Weekend Sales newsletter, which brims with deals and steal. Subscribe to both and more here.

Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle May 13, SoFi Stadium

This weekend only, the world’s largest blast battle makes its way to SoFi Stadium. The event will play host to products, special guests, and, of course, a huge foam blaster battle. [More info]

Caribbean Brunch with Mom May 14, Taste of the Caribbean

Did we mention this Sunday is Mother’s Day? Plan accordingly. As in: L.A.’s Taste of the Caribbean restaurant’s three-course feast just for moms, with sides of trivia, bingo, prizes, and dancing. [More info]

Joji—formerly known as Filthy Frank and Pink Guy—has quickly established himself as one of the more intriguing artists on today’s pop scene. On Saturday he pulls into L.A. for a stop on his latest tour, and it looks to be a good show, both for fans and the Joji-curious. [More info]

Psycho with Orchestra May 12, Walt Disney Concert Hall

In the Alfred Hitchcock canon, Psycho stands out as the director’s magnum opus—even more than a half-century after its release. Watch it on the big screen at Walt Disney Concert Hall, while an orchestra playing the original score provides eerie live accompaniment. [More info]

