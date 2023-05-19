What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: A Community Dance, Bug Fair, Cinespia

Happy Friday! It’s that time when LAMag highlights happenings across Los Angeles to help you live your perfect weekend. Want more? Of course you do—check out our Weekend Sales newsletter, which brims with deals and steal. Subscribe to both and more here.

A Community Dance May 20, Alhambra

This weekend, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL) rings in its 40th Anniversary with a series of year-long events that includes a celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Of those is “A Community Dance” in partnership with Brandon Tsay, who heroically disarmed a mass shooter at his family’s dance studio. This free afternoon includes dance, food, and music in a celebration of the AAPI community. [More info]

No Plateaus May 20, Reisig and Taylor Contemporary

Throughout history, artists have typically gone solo. But every now and then they team up to create something extraordinary. Like this dual exhibition built with works by Los Angeles-based artists Daniela Soberman and Keywan Tafteh. [More info]

Ales & Tales May 20, Angel City Brewery

A bunch of tail-wagging good boys and girls await your adoption at the Angel City Brewery Saturday afternoon, brought to you by the animal lovers at Giselle’s Legacy and Out of the Cage. [More info]

Bug Fair May 20-21, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

The oldest known insect graced the earth 385 million years ago. Nowadays, humans are either fascinated or horrified by them. The NHM is celebrating all creepy crawlies with its 37th annual Bug Fair, the museum’s most popular two-day event. [More info]

Los Angeles’ favorite outdoor screening host is back and better than ever, kicking off this summer’s screenings with none other than The Lord of the Rings’ first cinematic installment. Yes, it’s The Fellowship of the Ring—the one that won four Oscars and received 13 nominations. [More info]

