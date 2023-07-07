Happy Friday! It’s that time when Los Angeles highlights happenings across Southern California to help curate your perfect weekend.

L.A. Zoo Friday Nights July 7

The Los Angeles Zoo is giving families a chance to see their favorite animals while the sun sets on Friday. From 6-9 p.m., kids interact with education stations, games, and a dance party. A carousel will be functioning from 6-8:30 p.m. For the 21+ crowd, a full bar will be available. Admission for adults costs $25 and children ages 2-17 will be admitted for $20. Members’ admission costs $15.

Maestro of the Movies with John Williams July 7, 8, and 9

Hollywood wouldn’t be the same without the scores of John Williams. Having contributed to films like Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, E.T., and Jaws, his work is unforgettable. Celebrate the music within these beloved movies all weekend long with John Williams himself and the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Gustavo Dudamel.

Related: Gustavo Dudamel’s Long Goodbye

Brewsology at the California Science Center July 8

What’s better than sipping on a craft beer in the presence of the Space Shuttle Endeavor? Brewery meets elementary school field trip with the Brewsology Beer Fest. On Saturday night, from 7 to 11 p.m., attendees will get the chance to try dozens of local beers and ciders while exploring the different exhibits at California Science Center. Live out your night at the museum fantasies with Brewsology.

Common Space Brewery Vinyl Swap July 8

Whether you have a few vinyl records collecting dust on a shelf somewhere or you are on the hunt for a specific first pressing of your favorite album, the vinyl swap at Common Space is bound to fulfilling in one way or another. Music and beer lovers alike are welcome at the brewery to enjoy a cold beer, maybe pick up a new vinyl, and listen to live DJ sets in the company of independent record stores in L.A.

Noho Summer Nights July 8

North Hollywood kicks off their summer series this Saturday with a night of free live music with the Element band and other rising artists. Starting at 7 p.m. at North Hollywood Park, live music from the Element band and dance performances from Hayastan Dance Center, Barekamutiun Dance Studio, Simakey School, Shushan Dance Studio, and the Amirian Ballet Academy will bring the community together and celebrate a wholesome Saturday night.

Surf Skate Roots Rock July 8

Dubbed a family reunion, Alan Scott and Josh “Bagel” Klassman along with other local Venice surf and skate legends are gathering to throw an old-school rock n’ roll party. The entire event will be full of music, photography, and art in different capacities brought to you directly by the West Side Dogtown legends. Stop by to get to know their stories and celebrate culture.

Rose Bowl Flea Market July 9

Over 2,500 vendors will gather in the Rose Bowl Stadium on Sunday. The Rose Bowl Flea Market brings unique items to the stadium for shoppers of all ages. Considered a mega event, it’s known as the most well-attended and profitable flea market in America. Admission to browse from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. costs $12 per person while VIP admission from 5-9 a.m. costs $20.

Shakespeare Festival July 7, 8, and 9

William Shakespeare’s work will be performed at Griffith Park on Sunday. At 7 p.m., the production of Julius Caesar will commence. The free event is hosted by Independent Shakespeare Co.

Retro Rebellion July 8

In Pershing Square Park, Retro Rebellion will bring the 80’s back on Saturday from 2-10 p.m. There will be live performances by A Flock of Seagulls, When In Rome, Men Without Hats, Dramarama, and Spandau Ballet. Vendors and food trucks will be parked around the area. The free 21+ event requires an RSVP.