What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: South Park Farmers Market, VeniceBall Playoffs, Bananas Splitty

It's that time when Los Angeles highlights happenings across Southern California to help curate your perfect weekend.

South Park Farmers Market Grand Opening July 29, DTLA

Downtown has just booked another farmer’s market, this time in the South Park neighborhood. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, starting on the 29th with its grand opening.

Bananas Splitty July 29, DTLA

This non-competitive downhill race downtown starts at Frogtown Brewery and ends at The Elysian, where comedians Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes will be recording a live episode of their podcast. The run is completely free and $25 tickets for the show after are still available via a standby line at the door 30 minutes before opening. Make sure to check all start times here.

POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft Until Jan. 7, Japan House

Millions of people grew up playing the beloved Pokémon video game and television series but for some, it remained as fascinating as ever. This exhibition opened on July 25, featuring 70 works of different mediums and techniques, all based on the series’ animated characters.

Venice Basketball League Playoffs July 29 – 30, Venice Courts

The Venice Basketball League has been a longstanding staple of the city, kicking off in 2006. This year, the league enters its playoff games on July 29 and 30. Expect plenty of skill in the sweltering summer heat.

moving images are still images July 29, Heavy Manners Library

This art exhibition from the New Arts Foundation and curator Greg Jenkins is a two-for-one: it features art from MoMA-exhibited Jillian Mayer as well as Guggenheim Fellowship-awarded David Finkelstein and it also benefited a non-profit that supports mental health.

Rove Concepts Warehouse Sale July 29, Santa Fe Springs

This Friday, Rove Concepts is offering up to 80 percent off of living, dining, and outdoor pieces at their Santa Fe Springs warehouse. RSVP for the event is available here.

Broken Shaker Pool Party July 29, Freehand Los Angeles

Cool off from the L.A. summer heat with this pool party put on by Broken Shaker at Freehand Los Angeles. This queer-focused event encourages all attendees to wear their “most luxurious silk robe or their most risque pool attire.” Tickets are $25 and available here.