The laws stem from the 770 bills that were signed in October by Gov. Gavin Newsom

Two recently signed laws—one of which will implement limitations on school schedules and another that will alter gun regulations—are set to take effect July 1 across California after 770 bills were signed in October by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Senate Bill 328 addresses concern that classes at academic institutions are beginning too early in the day and inhibit students from receiving an adequate amount of sleep; this is then infringing on focus during their studies, it is believed. Current law requires the governing board of each school district to enact a fixed school day length, but this broad authority is now set to expire.

Effective July 1, middle schools are prohibited from starting the day before 8 a.m. The law also includes institutions operating as charter schools. High school campuses will experience a similar adjustment and are not allowed to begin their schedules before 8:30 a.m. In the grander scheme of things, the law seeks to allow preteens and teenagers to rest accordingly in order to promote their overall health and development.

The law currently exempts rural school districts but will impact all other students and teachers during the 2022-23 academic year.

On Friday, Newsom’s recent actions on gun control will also move forward. Starting July 1, Californians will be able to request that a judge seize ghost guns—homemade, untraceable weapons—from a person that they deem to be a danger to themselves or the public. Specifically, family members, teachers, co-workers, and employers will be able to put in such a request.

As early as April, Newsom praised President Joe Biden for his own decision to regulate the manufacturing of “ghost gun kits.”

“I salute the actions taken today by the Biden Administration that align with the nation-leading efforts we have been implementing in California to address the scourge of gun violence threatening the safety of our schools, workplaces, houses of worship, and throughout our communities,” Newsom said in an April 11 statement.

“California will not stand idly by as gun manufacturers, traffickers and others spread death and carnage on our streets. We will continue to lead efforts to save lives and work to ensure policies originating in California become a model for other states and the nation,” he added.

This bill becomes California law at a crucial time in the country. Since the beginning of 2022, America has seen a shocking 246 mass shootings. Meanwhile, an increasing number of untraceable guns are being seen throughout trafficking rings across the country, according to Giffords Law Center. California is currently one of 10 states with laws that seek to regulate these types of weapons.

Want The Daily Brief sent to your inbox? Sign up for LAMag now!