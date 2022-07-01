Summer is now in full swing but any shame from shelling out cash for full retail price clothing has yet to evaporate in the hot sun. No, Los Angeles is not cheap in any way, shape, or form—but looking good in L.A. can be far cheaper than most natives or tourists imagine.

Not every brand has a place in the line of luxury, but many that do are kind enough to offer sample sales. This weekend strays a tad bit from the norm—whatever that may be—and ushers in sales for pretty much everyone and that includes those looking to dress their beds rather than themselves. Take a look or a glance but make sure not to miss out.

The Lud Sample Sale Online, June 28 to July 3

If you haven’t heard, punk is back. No, it is not the Sex Pistols or The Clash waving flags of anarchy and revolution this time around but a much milder case that comes with Machine Gun Kelly. Regardless of who is sparking the trend, fashion slaves are filling their closets with leather, spikes, and studs once again. The Lud is a driving force in the world of punk revival, with garments that just scream “Oi! Oi!” and “God Save The Queen!” Some pieces may look like Jackson Pollock paintings but there will be some truly unique clothes in the sale.

Makers & Shakers Market and Bazaar July 2, 12 p.m. 1715 N Cahuenga Blvd

This market is far more focused on antiques, with promotional images touting the event with images of David Bowie and Marilyn Monroe. If that isn’t enough to send the message, what is? A self-proclaimed “outdoor market of makers, creatives, food, sweet treaters, curators, and vintage collectors,” Makers and Shakers is a true ode to what Studio 54 would have looked like if it were retail and moved to L.A. This event takes place every first and third Saturday of the month, so if you miss this one, make sure to mark down your calendars for July 16.

PCC Flea Market July 3, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 1570 E Colorado Blvd

Flea markets are great; they are an undeniable staple of L.A. culture and with vintage trends on the high, there is no better place to shop right now. PCC is an eclectic market that’s held at Pasadena Community College. It’s the second huge flea market in Pasadena, alongside its cousin, the Rose Bowl. Both are local treasures but Rose Bowl charges a criminal $10 to $20 for entry, as compared to PCC’s free entry and $2 parking. But I digress…PCC is a massive affair, filling up two outside parking lots and an entire three-level garage. For vintage hunters, it truly does not get much better than this.

88 Trade Flea Market July 3, 2-7 p.m. 1839 S La Brea Ave

If you aren’t looking to experience a large-scale flea market, 88 Trade just might be the place for you. Here you’ll find a much more curated market with the typical new-age hipster spin that one may imagine: shoppers and vendors sporting tattoos, piercings, and tooth gems. And they stay loyal to the flea rules of clothing at cheaper-than-retail pricing.

Brooklinen Sample Sale June 28 to July 3, 301 N Canon Drive

My father once said “it feels like I’m lying on warm milk,” as he spread out across our new furniture; that piece was from Ikea. One can only imagine what he would say it feels like to lay on luxury-crafted linen. Yes, Brooklinen got a mention here last week—but many who love the brand would argue this repeat is deserved, as your house should look just as good as the garments you wear. This—so graciously—provides the opportunity to up the ante at the base with bedsheets. The sample sale continues through the weekend so hurry and see what they have left.

