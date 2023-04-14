The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Reformation, Vince, Hearts On Fire

Welcome back (or for the first time) to LAMag’s Friday newsletter that shares with you the best sales across the Southland each weekend.

This weekend is packed with big sales from even bigger names within the fashion scene. Look forward to (somewhat) sustainable brand Reformation as well as California-born luxury label Vince. Crack open your wallets and get your chic on, L.A.

Reformation Sample Sale Apr. 11 – 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning with the hottest of hot, we have Reformation: the brand that has captivated Gen Zers across the country for its modern look and purported sustainable properties. Ecofriendliness aside, Reformation makes quality clothing priced somewhere between luxury and fast fashion—maybe boutique-level. We don’t have much on discounts for this sale, but one shopper on Chicmi rated the pricing a “3/5” and mentioned that the swimsuits section was untouched. Basically, anything that you think may be in for late Spring to Summer might not have much time left on the rack. For example, florals were said to be gone within minutes.

Vince Sample Sale Apr. 12 – 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vince was founded in 2002 by Rea Laccone and Christopher LaPolice in sunny California. Though they exited the company in 2013, the brand has still held up its undeniable quality and assortment of products for men and women. The prices for this sale are spectacular, considering what retail typically is for Vince, with pants/denim at $50, dresses at $80 and blouses at $60. If you’re looking for a classier staple for your closet, definitely stop by this sample sale.

Hearts On Fire Sample Sale April 12-17 , Online

It’s 2023 and diamonds are still as treasured as they were centuries ago. We suppose the James Bond title lives on—diamonds are forever. Hearts On Fire has been cutting and purveying these precious gems since ’96. Lucky for you, they’re still doing it the same up to this day, and now their jewelry is on sale for up to 60 percent off. So, if you’ve been planning to pop the question or simply want to present a once-in-a-lifetime gift, it’s worth checking this sale out.

Shopaholic Pop-Up Sample Sale Apr. 9 – 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Let’s face the truth: A sample sale from a culmination of brands is far better than one that only offers a sole brand. This weekend, the Shopaholic Pop-Up Sample Sale is grouping together various brands and offering 60 to 70 percent off all of them. Expect deals on women’s designer from women’s designer clothing by Velvet by Graham & Spencer, For Love & Lemons, Faithfull the Brand, Heather, La Detresse, Vimmia and Banbe.

The Lyric Flea Apr. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Across Los Angeles, there are plenty of fleas that boast hundreds of vendors and then slap a $10 price tag on an entry ticket. However, for as many of those in the area 10 times the amount of smaller markets are available to the public for free. The Lyric Flea is the latter, with around 20 vendors and a plethora of trinkets, odds, and ends on sale. They’ll be bringing out prints, paintings, candles, ceramics, and more.

