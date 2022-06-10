The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Rebecca Minkoff, After Retail and More

Welcome to the debut edition of the Los Angeles guide to weekend sales, where each Friday, our team of fashionistas and petit-maitres will detail all of the best, the can’t miss—and sometimes, the secret—apparel and sample sale events across the Southland. Sorry/not sorry in advance about next month’s credit card bill.

As the official start of summer approaches, the fashion industry is going through its routine shifts and adjustments to seasonal inventory. If we know one thing about Angelenos, it’s that when these changes bring a bargain, they’ll be quick to pounce. And this weekend, they’re in luck—a variety of fantastic sample sales, flea markets, shows, and events are afoot across L.A.

It all kicked off on Thursday with a sample sale from none other than Rebecca Minkoff, a well-established brand renowned for its signature silhouettes. Classic, straightforward, and at a discounted price, designer clothing hasn’t looked this chic and appealing since the debut of the little black dress. Then the shopping weekend will push forward with the After Retail Warehouse Sale, where on Saturday eagle-eyed shoppers can fill their bags with just barely dated but still gorgeous garments at some jaw-dropping discounts. And here’s a little tip from us to you: We’re hearing that styles by Frank Lyman, Barefoot Dreams, Joseph Ribkoff, Picadilly, Nic & Joe, and some other very fab brands will be filling the racks.

Now, let’s get to it. Happy shopping!

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: June 9 to June 12, opening times vary

The designer brand has taken over Eclipse Sample Sales in West Hollywood, where attendees can expect up to 85 percent off timeless women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. Shopaholics, dry your eyes then open them wide because this is not a dream.

After Retail Warehouse Sale: June 11, 9 am to 1 pm

After Retail is hosting an ultra-rare event with some fabulous and beloved designers who are looking to sell off some sought-after looks to our city’s discerning fashion plates. Discounts go up to an incredible 97 percent off.

ALANGOO Fashion Show: June 12, 4 pm to 8 pm

Do you feel like Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel are just not cutting it anymore? If you’re a bit bored with the classics, this runway show looks to be both exquisite and fresh and might be the cure for any stagnation in your style. On Sunday, ALANGOO will host six innovative, independent, and international brands in an avant-garde spectacular.

Rosebowl Flea Market: June 12, 5 am to 3 pm

The countdown to the second Sunday of the month will finally come to an end as the world-famous Rose Bowl Flea Market makes its monthly stop in L.A., boasting a stunning lineup that includes around 2,500 vendors. This market may not be as curated as L.A.’s other retail events but believe us, there is hidden gold in those Pasadena hills.

Fashion Stylist Summit: June 10 to June 12, 10 am to 4 pm

Are you hoping to work in high fashion, not just wear it? Look no further than this three-day, hands-on experience that aims to give aspiring stylists the tools needed to meet their September issue ambitions. With networking events, showroom tours, and a cameo from celebrity stylist Brittany Diego, an introduction to styling doesn’t get much better.

