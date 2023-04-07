The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Miaou, Inamorata, Dhwani Bansal

Welcome back (or for the first time) to LAMag’s Friday newsletter that shares with you the best sales across the Southland each weekend.

This weekend, you can hang out and shop from your laptops as half of the sales are taking place online. Still, there is plenty of discounts to go around from brands as big as Emily Ratajowski’s Inamorata to smaller (but still great) names like Dhwani Bansal.

Miaou Sample Sale Apr. 4 – 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We kick this weekend off with a sale from Miaou, a luxury women’s designer house founded by Alexia Elkaim. She was on the hunt for pants that fit perfectly, and her disappointment in what was out there spawned this brand, which focuses on “feeling good in what you’re wearing.” If their missions run true, then we definitely think it is worth it. Miaou pieces are very Y2K influenced; think patchwork and printed garments similar to the techniques Alexander McQueen utilized in that era.

Inamorata Sample Sale Apr. 5 – 10, Online

Perhaps one of the bigger names in fashion that we have featured, Inamorata is the brand of popular model-actor Emily Ratajkowski. Some may even say it was her first child, coming four years earlier than her two-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. Inamorata is typically associated with swimwear but has expanded into casual and businesswear garments. So, when you check out this sale, expect a 9:1 ratio of swimsuits to blazers.

Dhwani Bansal Sample Sale April 4 – 9, Online

At LAMag we may love our household names, but we also hold a special spot for brands that don’t always make headlines. Dhwani Bansal is the latter, founded only in 2016 by two sisters from Bangalore. Honestly, many of their accessories rival the quality of the bigger houses when it comes to design. Focusing on clean lines and geometric structures, Dhwani Bansal produces truly riveting pieces—with some here at 60 percent off.

Made Goods Warehouse Sale Apr. 8, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Set your alarms early for tomorrow morning, as Made Goods is hosting a warehouse sale at the crack of dawn. Various furniture, mirrors, lighting & decor, plus tabletop decor & home accessories will be available at discounts of up to 75 percent. If your home has been looking rather drab, consider stopping by this one to spice things up a bit.

AfterHours Night Market Apr. 8, 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

As the title suggests, you may want to hire a nanny and leave the kids at home for this one. AfterHours Night Market is a community-based event that seeks to gather creatives. On-site, expect lots of shops and opportunities to meet like-minded individuals.

