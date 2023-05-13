The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Dr. SkinFeed, Frette, Mother Denim

Also, browse 2,500 vendors at the world-famous Rose Bowl flea market in Pasadena this Sunday

Welcome to LAMag’s Friday Newsletter, sharing the best weekend sales across the Southland. While you’re enjoying this week’s edition, sign yourself up here to have the Guide sent to your inbox every Friday.

Dr. SkinFeed Sample Sale May 11 – 16, Online

Skin care is an essential element of fashion—after all, you want the face you wear every day to look great. This sale from Dr. SkinFeed provides products to promote glowing skin, with discounts of up to 72 percent as a bonus.

Frette Sample Sale May 7 – 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Frette linens are among the gold standards in zillion-thread-count bedsheets and more, as satisfied customers who’ve experienced them at swanky hotels or in their own boudoirs and bedrooms can attest. Here’s your chance to snag some at popular prices.

Mother Denim Sample Sale May 15 – 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If one fabric has stood the test of time, it’s the sturdy cotton twill known as denim. Mother Denim may not be as venerable as Levi’s or Lee—clocking in at 170 and 134 years respectively—but they’ve got denim down.

Rose Bowl Flea Market May. 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring friends and family out to Pasadena this Sunday for some cheap thrills at this Southern California institution. (Sorry, pets have to stay home for this one!)

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.