The Hollywood-based entertainment venue will host the likes of Mac DeMarco and Arooj Aftab during its three-month season

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has just released The Ford’s official list of 2023 events to take place at the Hollywood Hills venue. The listings span from early summer all the way into late fall. Across most of the second half of 2023, attendees can look forward to performances from Mac DeMarco, Arooj Aftab, Lucinda Williams, and many more fabulous events to pen into their calendars.

This season marks just over a century of history at The Ford, with its roots in 1920 as the site of The Pilgrimage Play. Since then, the intimate 1,200-seat open-air amphitheater in the Hollywood Hills has consistently been providing summertime entertainment for Angelenos.

This year looks to be no different, and we got an exclusive peek at their schedule. The events, all announced on Tuesday, are listed below.

THE FORD 2023 (venue debut for artist(s) marked *)

JULY

Mac DeMarco

Friday, July 14, 8 p.m.

JAZZ Re-Evolution produced in partnership with WORDTheatre

Saturday, July 22, 8 p.m.

Amy Keys, Antonique Smith, Gary Dourdan, Joseph Marcell, Keith David, Miguel Sandoval, Nedra Wheeler, Reign Morton, Sophia Bacelar, Terrace Martin, Tracie Thoms Wayne Bergeron

Darren Criss *

Sunday, July 23, 7:30P

The Improvised Shakespeare Company

Friday, July 28, 8PM

Jorge Drexler *

Saturday, July 29, 8PM

AUGUST

Local Natives *

Tuesday, August 1, 8PM

DakhaBrakha *

Friday, August 4, 8PM

7th Annual Boleros de Noche

featuring Martha Gonzalez and Trío Remembranza

Produced in partnership with Ánimo Production

Saturday, August 5, 8PM

Comedy Under the Stars: Women Crush Wednesdays

Wednesday, August 9, 8PM

Marcella Arguello, host

Lucinda Williams *

Sam Burton

Thursday, August 10, 8PM

It’s a Musical World with Bob Baker Marionette Theater

LA Soundscapes

Sunday, August 13, 10:30AM

¡Azúcar! by CONTRA-TIEMPO

Friday, August 18, 8PM

FILAM JAM: JayR and The Filharmonic

Produced in partnership with Music Arts International

Saturday, August 19, 8PM

The Barber of Seville

Produced in partnership with Pacific Opera Project

Friday, August 25, 8PM

Josh Shaw, director and designer; Kyle Naig, conductor Johnathan McCullough, Figaro; Meagan Martin, Rosina; E. Scott Levin, Dr. Bartolo; Andrew Potter, Don Basilio

José James *

Saturday, August 26, 8PM

Element Band

Sunday, August 27, 7:30PM

Thee Sacred Souls *

Wednesday, August 30, 8PM

Meredith Monk * & Vocal Ensemble and Bang on a Can All-Stars

MEMORY GAME

Thursday, August 31, 8PM

Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble

Theo Bleckmann, voice

Katie Geissinger, voice

Meredith Monk, voice

Allison Sniffin, voice and bowed psaltery

Bang on a Can All-Stars

Robert Black, bass

Vicky Chow, piano and keyboard

David Cossin, percussion

Arlen Hlusko, cello

Mark Stewart, electric guitar

Ken Thomson, clarinets

Andrew Cotton, sound engineer

SEPTEMBER

Noche de Cumbia: Yeison Landero, Mariposas del Alma, Discos Resaca, Yosimar Reyes

Produced in partnership with Cumbiatón

Friday, September 1, 8PM

Yeison Landerol, Mariposas del Alma, Discos Resecs, Yosimar Reyes, Killed by Synth, Zuri Adia, Sizzle Fantastic

Os Mutantes *

Sunday, September 3, 7:30PM

¡Viva La Tradición! Palomas Negras: Chavela, Selena, and more

Friday, September 8, 8PM

Marisa Ronstadt

SanCha

Yesika Salgado

Las Colibrí

Ballet Folklorico Ollin

Flypoet: Summer Classic

Saturday, September 9, 8PM

Ryan Beatty *

Thursday, September 14, 8PM

Laufey with the LA Phil *

Saturday, September 16, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Hugh Brunt, conductor

Celebrating Samba with Viver Brasil

LA Soundscapes

Sunday, September 17, 10AM

Arooj Aftab

Vijay Iyer

Shahzad Ismaily * (trio debut)

Wednesday, September 20, 8PM

Selena

Produced in partnership with Street Food Cinema

Saturday, September 23, 8PM



Hermanos Gutiérrez *

Thursday, September 28, 8PM

Canciones de Mi Madre

Produced in partnership with Solidarity for Sanctuary

Saturday, September 30, 8PM

Lupita Infante, Doris Anahí, Mariachi Linda Mexicanas, El Gallo Dez

OCTOBER

Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards

LA Soundscapes

Sunday, October 1, 10:30AM



AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA

Produced in Partnership with Boss Witch Productions

Friday, October 6, 8PM

Maqueos Music Oaxacan Brass Band, Carmina Escobar, Dorian Wood, Yulissa Maqueo, Baseck, Maria Elena Altany, Una Isu

Los Angeles Folk Festival

Saturday, October 7, 8PM

Sunday, October 8, 7:30PM

Waxahatchee, The Milk Carton Kids, Willie Watson, plus very special guests



20 Años de Grandeza Mexicana

Produced in Partnership with Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company

Saturday, October 14, 8PM

Un Viaje por Buenos Aires with GD Tango

LA Soundscapes

Sunday, October 15, 10:30AM

Fabrizio Mocata

GD Tango

Guillermo De Fazio, director

Giovanna Dan, director

serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick

Saturday, October 21, 8PM

Created by serpentwithfeet

Directed by Wu Tsang

Choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly

Co-written by serpentwithfeet & Donte Collins

serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick is co-commissioned by the Joyce Theater Foundation; the International Summer Festival (Kampnagel); the L.A. Phil Humanities Initiative, with generous support from Linda and David Shaheen; Seattle Theatre Group; and Hancher Auditorium at the University of Iowa.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Produced in partnership with Street Food Cinema

Saturday, October 28, 8PM

Sins O’ The Flesh, shadow cast

