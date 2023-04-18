The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has just released The Ford’s official list of 2023 events to take place at the Hollywood Hills venue. The listings span from early summer all the way into late fall. Across most of the second half of 2023, attendees can look forward to performances from Mac DeMarco, Arooj Aftab, Lucinda Williams, and many more fabulous events to pen into their calendars.
This season marks just over a century of history at The Ford, with its roots in 1920 as the site of The Pilgrimage Play. Since then, the intimate 1,200-seat open-air amphitheater in the Hollywood Hills has consistently been providing summertime entertainment for Angelenos.
This year looks to be no different, and we got an exclusive peek at their schedule. The events, all announced on Tuesday, are listed below.
THE FORD 2023 (venue debut for artist(s) marked *)
JULY
Mac DeMarco
Friday, July 14, 8 p.m.
JAZZ Re-Evolution produced in partnership with WORDTheatre
Saturday, July 22, 8 p.m.
Amy Keys, Antonique Smith, Gary Dourdan, Joseph Marcell, Keith David, Miguel Sandoval, Nedra Wheeler, Reign Morton, Sophia Bacelar, Terrace Martin, Tracie Thoms Wayne Bergeron
Darren Criss *
Sunday, July 23, 7:30P
The Improvised Shakespeare Company
Friday, July 28, 8PM
Jorge Drexler *
Saturday, July 29, 8PM
AUGUST
Local Natives *
Tuesday, August 1, 8PM
DakhaBrakha *
Friday, August 4, 8PM
7th Annual Boleros de Noche
featuring Martha Gonzalez and Trío Remembranza
Produced in partnership with Ánimo Production
Saturday, August 5, 8PM
Comedy Under the Stars: Women Crush Wednesdays
Wednesday, August 9, 8PM
Marcella Arguello, host
Lucinda Williams *
Sam Burton
Thursday, August 10, 8PM
It’s a Musical World with Bob Baker Marionette Theater
LA Soundscapes
Sunday, August 13, 10:30AM
¡Azúcar! by CONTRA-TIEMPO
Friday, August 18, 8PM
FILAM JAM: JayR and The Filharmonic
Produced in partnership with Music Arts International
Saturday, August 19, 8PM
The Barber of Seville
Produced in partnership with Pacific Opera Project
Friday, August 25, 8PM
Josh Shaw, director and designer; Kyle Naig, conductor Johnathan McCullough, Figaro; Meagan Martin, Rosina; E. Scott Levin, Dr. Bartolo; Andrew Potter, Don Basilio
José James *
Saturday, August 26, 8PM
Element Band
Sunday, August 27, 7:30PM
Thee Sacred Souls *
Wednesday, August 30, 8PM
Meredith Monk * & Vocal Ensemble and Bang on a Can All-Stars
MEMORY GAME
Thursday, August 31, 8PM
Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble
Theo Bleckmann, voice
Katie Geissinger, voice
Meredith Monk, voice
Allison Sniffin, voice and bowed psaltery
Bang on a Can All-Stars
Robert Black, bass
Vicky Chow, piano and keyboard
David Cossin, percussion
Arlen Hlusko, cello
Mark Stewart, electric guitar
Ken Thomson, clarinets
Andrew Cotton, sound engineer
SEPTEMBER
Noche de Cumbia: Yeison Landero, Mariposas del Alma, Discos Resaca, Yosimar Reyes
Produced in partnership with Cumbiatón
Friday, September 1, 8PM
Yeison Landerol, Mariposas del Alma, Discos Resecs, Yosimar Reyes, Killed by Synth, Zuri Adia, Sizzle Fantastic
Os Mutantes *
Sunday, September 3, 7:30PM
¡Viva La Tradición! Palomas Negras: Chavela, Selena, and more
Friday, September 8, 8PM
Marisa Ronstadt
SanCha
Yesika Salgado
Las Colibrí
Ballet Folklorico Ollin
Flypoet: Summer Classic
Saturday, September 9, 8PM
Ryan Beatty *
Thursday, September 14, 8PM
Laufey with the LA Phil *
Saturday, September 16, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Hugh Brunt, conductor
Celebrating Samba with Viver Brasil
LA Soundscapes
Sunday, September 17, 10AM
Arooj Aftab
Vijay Iyer
Shahzad Ismaily * (trio debut)
Wednesday, September 20, 8PM
Selena
Produced in partnership with Street Food Cinema
Saturday, September 23, 8PM
Hermanos Gutiérrez *
Thursday, September 28, 8PM
Canciones de Mi Madre
Produced in partnership with Solidarity for Sanctuary
Saturday, September 30, 8PM
Lupita Infante, Doris Anahí, Mariachi Linda Mexicanas, El Gallo Dez
OCTOBER
Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards
LA Soundscapes
Sunday, October 1, 10:30AM
AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA
Produced in Partnership with Boss Witch Productions
Friday, October 6, 8PM
Maqueos Music Oaxacan Brass Band, Carmina Escobar, Dorian Wood, Yulissa Maqueo, Baseck, Maria Elena Altany, Una Isu
Los Angeles Folk Festival
Saturday, October 7, 8PM
Sunday, October 8, 7:30PM
Waxahatchee, The Milk Carton Kids, Willie Watson, plus very special guests
20 Años de Grandeza Mexicana
Produced in Partnership with Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company
Saturday, October 14, 8PM
Un Viaje por Buenos Aires with GD Tango
LA Soundscapes
Sunday, October 15, 10:30AM
Fabrizio Mocata
GD Tango
Guillermo De Fazio, director
Giovanna Dan, director
serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick
Saturday, October 21, 8PM
Created by serpentwithfeet
Directed by Wu Tsang
Choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly
Co-written by serpentwithfeet & Donte Collins
serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick is co-commissioned by the Joyce Theater Foundation; the International Summer Festival (Kampnagel); the L.A. Phil Humanities Initiative, with generous support from Linda and David Shaheen; Seattle Theatre Group; and Hancher Auditorium at the University of Iowa.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Produced in partnership with Street Food Cinema
Saturday, October 28, 8PM
Sins O’ The Flesh, shadow cast
