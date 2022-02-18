Presidents’ Day 2022: What’s Open and Closed in L.A. on Monday

As the nation celebrates, here’s what may be affected by this year’s holiday

Just as the third Monday in February comes around the corner, so does Presidents’ Day, a national holiday to celebrate U.S. presidents, past and present.

As a result, many services will shut up shop this Monday, Feb. 21, in observation of this year’s holiday. Before Angelenos make their way out onto the city streets, we wanted to let them know what would be closed and open.

Closed

Government Offices

To start, Los Angeles city and county courts, libraries, and schools will be closed. The latter depends on the institution, but most campuses should not be holding classes.

Banks

Most banks in the area will be closed but ATMs will still be available for basic services. The New York Stock Exchanges markets will also be closed.

Mail

Sundays are the typical day for no mail, but the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering packages or mail this Monday, and post offices will not be open.

Open

Trash

Feel free to put your trash out on Monday, as pickup will be on its regular schedule.

Transit

Subway, bus, and Metrolink train services will run on their usual schedule.

Restaurants and Shopping

Most popular chain dining options and retail stores will be open, with a number of them also having sales in celebration of the holiday. Smaller businesses may be closed or reduce their hours, so make sure to call ahead and confirm that they’re open.

