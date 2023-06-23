Rosé Day L.A. June 24, King Gillette Ranch

An estimated 55 percent of Americans drink rosé, so it should come as no surprise that one of this summer’s hottest events is Rosé Day. The one-day exclusive event, self-dubbed the “best outdoor event of the year since Coachella,” brings together live DJ sets, luxury brand and fashion activities, food pairing, art installations, and more. [More info]

Ebb & Flow June 25, Chinatown

This Heidi Duckler-hosted event features eight artists who create site-specific performances. This year, the company continues to push its overall focus: the environment. Tickets are free to the public, so book your spot for a day full of dance. [More info]

L.A. Design Festival June 22 – 25, Multiple Locations

Every year, the L.A. Design Festival chooses select venues across the city to host studio tours, panel discussions, curated exhibitions, experiential installations, pop-ups, and block parties. For the 2023 edition, attendees can look forward to Sympathetic Resonance by Lachlan Turczan, asi asi projects: Design for the People Dinner, and the MDAP Neurofeedback Project all at ROW DTLA. In addition, Close to the Edge: The Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture, curated by Sekou Cooke, will take place at Helms Bakery District. [More info]

L.A. Dodgers v. Houston Astros June 24, Dodger Stadium



On Saturday, the Dodgers take on the Astros in what promises to be an enthralling match-up. [More info]

As for this weekend’s shopping excursions, try these on for size:

Beginning with an innovative paper boy cap called The Hooligan, Brixton has become a staple for anybody looking for easygoing fashion that endures. The hats, flannels, and hoodies are prepped for outdoor adventure. Through June 25.

Summer is officially upon us which can only mean one thing: a new swimsuit is on everyone’s shopping list. Beach Riot has your back with one-pieces high-waisted bikinis in almost every silhouette imaginable. Through June 25.

Best friends and business partners Emily Current and Merritt Elliot created The Great to celebrate and promote wholesome looks for the whole family. From flowy sundresses and children’s pajamas to chic sweatpants and dark-wash denim, this sample sale is bound to have something to please everyone. Through June 25.

Renascence, the London-based designer outlet, is throwing serious shades weekend with brands including Burberry, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham, and Phillip Lim. Through June 27.

