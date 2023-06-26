A new group of 31 entertainment professionals across film, television, radio, recording, and sports entertainment will have their names etched into Hollywood history in 2024.

On Monday, iHeartRadio’s Ellen K revealed the names of next year’s class, which include Chadwick Boseman and this year’s Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh in the Motion Pictures category. Other notable names included Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Def Leppard, Gwen Stefani, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, Otis Redding, Ken Jeong, Christina Ricci, Brandy Norwood, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Kerry Washington.

Boseman was the first to be announced as an honoree. A “beloved actor,” the Black Panther star tragically died in 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer.

“Rock fans are gonna love this,” Ellen K said before announcing Def Leppard as future inductees. The British band is marking more than 40 years in the business and continues to sell out arenas and stadiums worldwide.

To view the announcement of all of the 2024 honorees, watch the Walk of Fame livestream below.

This year’s inductees included Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tupac Shakur, and Ming-Na Wen who received their stars in the categories of Motion Pictures, Recording, and Television respectively.

The idea for the Walk of Fame is widely credited to E. M. Stuart, who served as volunteer president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in 1953.

What began as Stuart’s effort to “maintain the glory of a community whose name means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world” has become an internationally recognized symbol of esteem in the entertainment industry.

The first star on the walk belongs to Stanley Kramer and was laid in 1960, despite popular belief that Joanne Woodward’s induction kicked off the tradition. Today, the walk includes 2,789 stars and stretches 1.3 miles east to west on Hollywood Boulevard.