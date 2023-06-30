As the United States rings in its 247th birthday, the city has no shortage of ways to celebrate

This year, the United States rings in its 247th birthday, and Los Angeles has no shortage of events to celebrate the occasion.

The festivities go far beyond fireworks on a football field. To start, celebrations are spruced up at the Hollywood Bowl, with a fireworks spectacular featuring the Beach Boys—it doesn’t get more American than that. Better yet, if you get there an hour early, complimentary beer and wine tasting are available in the Plaza Marketplace. If you can’t get enough “Fun, Fun, Fun” (or your schedule is booked with other fourth activities), they light up the sky every night from 5:30-7:30 on July 2-4.

What else is on tap?

More than just fireworks shows

If you’re tired of the crackle-and-pop staple, there’s always a higher-tech alternative.

Journey to Gloria Molina Grand Park in Downtown L.A. to find a lights show with fewer explosions and more choreography. The drone show takes place all day on the fourth. There is a Starbucks and taco truck in the park, both open until 6 p.m., and various food trucks are on site until 10.

If you haven’t had your fill of explosions and noise, a more suitable event might be Kaboom!, a patriotic tribute at the Fairplex featuring monster trucks, motocross, Quad Wars, live music, and, of course, fireworks to provide “the sound of thunder coming from the track and the sky.” No need to worry about finding food beforehand either — vendors are at the event.

Gates open at 4 p.m., and fireworks start at 9. Tickets and parking are available for payment by card only. Tickets — $25 for general admission — sell out every year and are $10 cheaper online than at the gate, so get them soon.

Dodger Stadium also puts on a fireworks show, presented by the California Pizza Kitchen, after every Friday night game. This year, they’ve added one for the Tuesday game against the Pittsburg Pirates on July 4. To make things better, it’s a Taco Tuesday at the stadium too.

These all sound fun, but you could also be on a boat

There are plenty of parties for anyone who thinks water makes everything better. Harbor Breeze Cruises will take you on a boat from Long Beach onto the water to watch fireworks displays.

The cruises are at 7:30 or 8 p.m. for $75 per person and children under three get in free. The cruise line recommends arriving at least three hours early to allow time to park, get tickets, and get on the correct vessel.

For a real party, anyone 21 or older can attend the Deep House Brunch Sunset Boat Party from Catalina Classic Cruises in Long Beach. For $65, the cruise boards at 6 p.m. and sails from 7-10. There is a fireworks show but the real fun happens on the boat, where drinks and live music are the main attraction.

If you’re looking to get off the boat and actually swim, or for somewhere to go before your evening cruise, check out Skybar at Mondrian’s 21+ pool party from 1-7 p.m. Backpacks aren’t allowed but swimwear is, so put on your best beach outfit and enjoy the open-air pool, views of the city, and cocktails.

If you’d rather jump overboard than be on a boat

If you want to take patriotism down a notch, you can still celebrate with a gentle personal challenge by going to the Bike Parade in Fountain Valley. It starts at 10 a.m. and follows the two-mile Los Jardines loop.

You can join a pack of bikes, wagons, scooters, and strollers for free but are encouraged to decorate your vehicle beforehand for a more impressive parade. If you’re hungry after the parade, head to Nep Café for brunch and a multi-colored latte.

If you’d rather keep your feet on the ground, get an early start to the day with the Independence Day 5K Run at Redondo Beach instead. Earlier in the day, there’s a costume contest at 7:15 with Village Runner gift card prizes up to $100.

It’s family-friendly, as kids can alternatively run the shorter Firecracker Dash. Registration is $45 and part of the proceeds go to the Redondo Beach Educational Foundation.