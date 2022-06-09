Cinespia Adds More Screenings to Its Summer Lineup (Exclusive)

The world-renowned experiential cinematic organization has added five more movies in July to continue its festivities

Oh, what a time to be a fan of cinema.

Cinespia and Amazon Studios have struck again. This time, the Los Angeles-based cinematic experience has announced the rest of its lineup for the month of July, including silver-screen classics Almost Famous, Showgirls, Jackie Brown, and The Birds, at Hollywood Forever Cemetery as well as an additional screening of Pretty in Pink at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

“We’re excited to announce the rest of our films for the month of July,” Said Cinespia Founder John Wyatt. “It’s definitely a stacked lineup of amazing classics everyone will love.”

After double screening weekends in late May and early June, as well as a firework-filled Fourth of July three-day weekend, who knew LA’s favorite outdoor movie organization could have more in their pocket?

Events kick off on Saturday, July 9th, with a screening of the eternal Almost Famous. Okay, being a rockstar in the ‘70s sounds incredible but one might just have to settle for the next best thing—a rock journalist. Cameron Crowe pens a heartfelt love letter to rock and roll in this early-aughts classic. See Frances McDormand before the Oscar-winning Nomadland and Zooey Deschanel before 500 Days of Summer. Before buying tickets, always remember, “I’ve seen the future and this all works out reasonably well.”

What could follow up Almost Famous? None other than Showgirls on Saturday, July 16. Yeah, okay, being a rock journalist is pretty great. But being a heel-clicking, pole-licking, mother-strutting star is perhaps even better. Join Cinespia at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience.

And just when you thought you were done going to movies, you were “off like a dirty shirt.” Yes, Pretty in Pink is the next screening, but this time at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Friday, July 22. Is there really a better way to start a weekend than with Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer?

Jackie Brown: undeniably one of Tarantino’s most underappreciated films. This time, on the big, big screen for a 25th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, July 23. Kick-off your shoes and relax to Bobby Womack’s “Across 110th Street” … and Jackie Brown, of course.

No lineup would ever be complete without a Hitchcock classic, and The Birds makes the list on Saturday, July 30. Cinespia’s July lineup closes out with the aforementioned horror classic, alongside beer, wine, a free photo booth, and a nice set of Hitchcockian shrieks under the stars.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cinespia.org.

