This summer, Cinespia provided Angelenos with thrills, chills, and everything in between for what proved to be a thoroughly entertaining lineup. Now, the famed outdoor cinema screening organization will be closing out its 22nd summer season with more classics.

The month kicks off with The Devil Wears Prada on Sep 2 followed by The Goonies on Sep 3. The weekend after brings Wes Anderson’s classic, The Royal Tenenbaums, on Sep 9, and Brian De Palma’s Scarface on Sep 16.

“We’re thrilled to bring you the ultimate blend of fashion, adventure, family nostalgia, and drama with our Cinespia September lineup at Hollywood Forever,” said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt. “We look forward to seeing everyone there as we close out our 22nd Summer season.”

Tickets for the screenings are available here, but make sure to book fast as the shows typically sell out fast. You also still have a chance to catch the organization’s August screenings, though tickets may not be as plentiful.

This summer marks the 22nd season that Cinespia has brought outdoor cinema to Los Angeles. At both L.A. Historic Park and—famously—The Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Angelenos have been able to catch their favorite films.

What began as a one-time screening of Strangers on a Train for a crowd of a few hundred eventually morphed into a cinephile haven. Now, Cinespia welcomes over 4,000 moviegoers per night and brings various iconic titles back to the silver screen.

Guests are always encouraged to dress up, with photo booths often popping up at the venues. After this, Cinespia always lines its events with plenty of food and drink vendors to visit before popping down for a movie.

Most notably, Coca-Cola is sponsoring events for its ‘Recipe For Magic’ campaign. At the Pretty Woman screening in August, guests will be treated to complimentary food from Ggiata and Prince Street Pizza along with a Coca-Cola.