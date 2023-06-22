A summer must in Los Angeles has long been credited to Cinespia, the city’s leading outdoor screening and cinephile entertainment organization, and this year’s lineup at the Hollywood Forever cemetery is no exception.

On deck for the 2023 season: Fight Club and The Fifth Element, which will screen in July; Wolfgang Petersen’s The Neverending Story on August 5; and Pretty Woman, which takes the feature spot on August 12. The series also offers a Kill Bill double feature, featuring four hours of Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, and Vivica A. Fox in all their Tarantino glory. The month wraps up with a horror classic: Poltergeist.

Tickets for most are still available but sell out fast so book your slot soon to secure a spot beneath (and among) the stars.

Every summer for the last 21 years movie lovers have unfurled their picnic blankets atop some of film’s greatest stars while watching their films unspool at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Along with guided tours, video memorials, and concerts in the former masonic hall, screenings on the side of the great mausoleum have become an L.A. tradition at the historic graveyard.

Filmmaker James Wyatt founded the series, which also visits the Greek Theater and downtown movie palaces, as a home for his Italian film club. It has grown to be L.A.’s longest-running outdoor screening series.