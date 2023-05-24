Get ready for ’Fight Club,’ ’Gremlins,’ and ’The Fifth Element’ as the organization returns to Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Cinespia has been entertaining cinephiles across Los Angeles for 22 years now, and this summer the cinematic experience organization has no plans of letting up.

So far, they’ve brought Lord of the Rings back to the screen and will wrap the month with Mrs. Doubtfire and 10 Things I Hate About You. June looks to be just as promising, reviving beloved titles such as The Lost Boys, The Spongebob SquarePants Movie, and She’s All That. A new screening is added on June 17 for Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. This 1952 classic starring none other than Marilyn Monroe celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

Best of all, in July Cinespia returns to its rightful home: the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Sitting on grass beneath the night sky, Angelenos will have plenty to look forward to when the city welcomes summer.

July kicks off with Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, accompanied by fireworks. Dress for the occasion: red bowtie and gray suit are mandatory, so we’ve heard. Or feast your eyes upon David Fincher’s Fight Club on July 8.

Midway through the month, there’ll be a reunion. Specifically, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion on July 15, followed by the action-packed cyberpunk spectacle that is The Fifth Element on July 21.

As the series wraps for the month, Cinespia brings the heat: Gremlins on July 22 and Valley Girl on July 29.

All tickets for upcoming screenings are available on Cinespia’s website.

