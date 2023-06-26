Every June marks Black Music Month and, with that, come the BET Awards, celebrating the biggest and brightest in music and culture.

This year’s show, which aired on June 25 without a host, featured a special tribute to 50 years of hip-hop with both greats and newcomers such as Sugarhill Gang, Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte, E-40, Master P, Remy Ma, Trina, Warren G, and Fat Joe, among others. There were also stunning performances from Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award winner Latto and Best New Artist Award winner Coco Jones. In addition, rapper Busta Rhymes took home the highest honor of being presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The fun actually culminated on Sunday night following a week jam-packed with industry events, parties, shows and gifting suites. In Hollywood on Saturday night, revelers were out en masse to take in BET’s flagship brand experience House of BET, Miss Diddy’s A Toast to Black Hollywood and artist showcase The Basement Series (founded by Warner Records SVP, A&R Ericka Coulter).

Below are some highlights from the BET Awards week that was:

Mic Check Live in Partnership with YouTube Shorts and Google Pixels

On Tuesday evening (June 20), attendees gathered at Google’s Venice office for a panel, photo gallery viewing, and artist showcase produced by Mic Check Live. Founded in 2021 by Craig Posey and Ryan Houston (and now including Gerald Jean-Baptiste and Alvin Addo), the showcase started as a way to present up-and-coming talent to the industry and provide opportunities for networking. Upon walking into the space, guests could view shots from creative director and photographer Addo. The panel, moderated by YouTube Shorts community manager Amanda Agyapong, featured creators and managers Bryce Xavier, Ohemaa, Amanda, Nicole Burch, Amanda, and Frankie discussing the ins and out of the creator community. Following the panel, buzzing R&B songstress Zyah Belle performed fan favorite “I Think I Love You” and other songs, followed by equally impressive performances from Davion Farris (from the well-known Los Angeles family of musicians including Netflix’s Rhythm and Flow’s winner D Smoke and TDE artist SIR), and Susan Carol.

An Evening with Fridayy Presented by Def Jam

Thursday (June 22) brought out Def Jam artist Fridayy (pictured at top flanked by manager/A&R Edgar Cutino and label chairman/CEO Tunji Balogun) for a showcase at the Peppermint Club. Since being featured on DJ Khaled’s Grammy-nominated hit “God Did,” the South Philly native has seen his profile steadily rise—he appeared with Lil Baby on Saturday Night Live and recently collaborated with Chris Brown on “Don’t Give It Away.” His distinct vocal style and honest lyricism make him an artist to watch and one to cut through the noise. Preceding Fridayy’s set, the sweet, sultry vocalist Jastin Martin treated the audience to a few records off of her forthcoming Def Jam debut project including the catchy afrobeat/pop record “Replacement”.

Capitol Music Group x BET Weekend Kickoff

Capitol Music Group made a big splash on Thursday night (June 22) with a star-studded party at Casa Madera at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood. Talent that attended included TDE signee and BET Awards nominee Doechii, JT of the City Girls, rapper Buddy, multi-platinum-selling artist Wale, and influencer Alabama Barker. Capitol took over most of the first floor of the Mondrian bringing out over 300 attendees with many more outside waiting to get in, making it the most coveted invite of the night.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group

Apple Music Black Music Month Live

Celebrating Black Music Month, Apple Music hosted industry partners and artists on Friday (June 23) afternoon for a live podcast taping as well as food, refreshments, and gifts courtesy of Black-owned businesses. Retail participants included West Adams bookstore Reparation Club, lifestyle brand Bricks and Wood, and coffee, tea, and floral shop Bloom and Plume. Attendees were treated to a spatial audio demo, a feature available on Apple Music, and got to hobnob with the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, SIR, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Blxst, King Combs, and Kenyon Dixon.

Culture Creators

The premiere event of the week, Culture Creators gathered an array of industry celebrities and executives on Saturday (6/24) for brunch and awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The 8th annual event, founded by Joi Brown, pairs originators with new creators to redefine the blueprint for success across industries. As singer Chloe Bailey put it while accepting the Innovators of the Year Award for Chloe x Halle: “I see all of my peers and all of the people who have inspired my sister and I here. Thank you so much.” This year’s partner for the award ceremony was Netflix’s Strong Black Lead, and Gia Peppers hosted. Other sponsors of the day included Lexus and Pronghorn as well. Several awards were given out to titans in business and entertainment including music industry veteran and investor Troy Carter, programming executive Stephen Hill, fashion designer Karl Kani, artist Busta Rhymes, business honoree Candace Rodney, video/film honoree, art & style honoree Laurieann Gibson, Halle Bailey and more. The up-and-coming LSU basketball star Flau’Jae Johnson was honored in sports as well.

Empire Brunch

Independent powerhouse record label and publishing company Empire hosted its annual BET Awards week brunch on Sunday afternoon (June 25) in Hollywood. A precursor to the main event, the brunch was attended by talent and executives like Eric Bellinger, Shannon Thornton, rapper D Smoke, radio personality Angela Yee (pictured below) and more. Guests were treated to trapeze artists, open bar, and passed hors d’oeuvres amid a backdrop of music videos from Empire artists.