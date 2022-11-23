LAMag’s Ultimate Guide to Holiday Season Events (For Everyone)

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Three Kings’ Day, or just like Harry Potter or the Rose Parade, there’s a local event or two for you

Are you already in the holiday spirit? Well, LAMag is just as excited for the season, too, so we decided to round up a list of 25 festive events for the 2022 holiday season. And this year, L.A. truly has something for everyone.

Aquarium Holidays

Saturday, Dec. 3-Friday, Dec. 23 | Aquarium of the Pacific

From Kwanzaa celebrations and Hanukkah storytelling to a Santa diver and a grand snowfall experience, the Aquarium of the Pacific knows how to make the holiday season feel fun and festive for all.

Camarillo Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec. 10 | Camarillo Community Center

Celebrating 60 years through the decades, the Camarillo Christmas Parade promises to have cool cars, groovy music, and festive floats. The parade route starts at Las Posas and Temple Ave. and ends at Santa’s Village where there will be holiday shopping, food trucks, live music, and of course, Santa himself.

Christmas on the Farm

Friday, Nov. 25-Saturday, Dec. 24 | Underwood Family Farms

Holiday cheer is abundant at Underwood Family Farms. From wagon rides and pick-your-own fields to animal shows and holiday crafts, there is certainly something for everyone to enjoy. And on select dates, there are even real reindeer.

Christmas Train

Friday, Nov. 25-Friday, Dec. 23 | Irvine Park Railroad

Want to visit the North Pole this holiday season? Hop on board the Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train. Once arriving at the station, passengers will travel to visit Santa. When the train stops at the “North Pole,” they can hop out and give him their wish lists while posing for a photo. On the return to the station, passengers will be mesmerized by holiday decor, especially when traveling through the Tunnel of Lights.



Duke’s Very Merry Village

Friday, Nov. 19- Sunday, Jan. 8 | Castle Park

This ride park is lit—and not just because it is decked out with lights during the holiday season. Visit Castle Park to take part in the Duke’s Holiday Express Train and a Krampus Experience fright maze.



Hanukkah Festival

Sunday, Dec. 18 | Skirball Cultural Center

Celebrate Hanukkah this season at Skirball Cultural Center. Guests should expect live performances and storytellers, plates of latkes and jelly donuts, and a sunset candle-lighting ceremony.



Holidays at Legoland

Saturday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Jan. 8 | Legoland

Claimed to be “the jolliest event of the year,” Holidays at Legoland is home to selfie stations, a 30-foot tree (made of Legos, naturally), and live music. The resort is also home to over 60 rides and other entertainment opportunities.



Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

Friday, Nov. 11-Sunday, Jan. 8 | Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort celebrates Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings’ Day with diverse events including Disney Festival of Holidays, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! and Festival Feasting. Visitors should also look forward to attending World of Color–Season of Light, Mater’s Jingle Jamboree, Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl, and a Christmas Fantasy Parade for festive fun. And as if that isn’t enough, Disneyland will be decked out in twinkling lights. Featured attractions include but are not limited to the following: “it’s a small world” Holiday Lighting, Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, and Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Holidays at the Harbor

Wednesday, Nov. 16-Saturday, Dec. 26 | Dana Point Harbor

Holidays at Dana Point Harbor are delightfully lovely in every way. The event features over 700,000 holiday lights, a glowing boat parade, a menorah gathering, boat rides with Santa, and various shopping events.



Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood

Saturday, Nov. 12-Sunday, Jan. 1 | Universal Studios Hollywood

Said to be “Hollywood’s biggest, loudest, most awesome holiday celebration of the season,” it’s safe to say that Universal Studios Hollywood does not mess around.



For all the Harry Potter fans out there, no need to ask Santa if you can celebrate with your favorite characters. Universal already has the answer, and it’s yes. Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is full of excitement and festivities.



And for those who love holiday classics, Grinchmas is for you. With opportunities to meet the Grinch himself and other beloved Who-ville residents, this event is certain to be fun and silly.

Holiday Events in Marina Del Rey

Throughout December | Marina Del Rey

The Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park and the Annual Holiday Boat Parade are classic favorites. But this year will see the first Holiday Paddle Parade and costume contest—a self-guided paddle or kayak tour. And of course, who could say no to shopping and live music.



Holiday in the Park

Thursday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Jan.1 | Six Flags Magic Mountain

This holiday season, Six Flags is home to six winter wonderlands. HollyRock will feature lights, classic cars, and timeless tunes while Santa’s Village is perfect for meeting Santa himself, and his helpers. The Holiday Square mesmerizes visitors with a kaleidoscope of lights, and the Peppermint Path is home to thousands of sparkling candy canes. The Gleampunk District gives an ode to the Industrial Revolution; Snowy Nights features live performances with dancers and holiday music. The festive entertainment doesn’t end there, as visitors can also expect to take part in crafts with Mrs. Claus, visits with Santa and s’mores roasting.



Holiday Snow Showers

Friday, Nov. 25-Friday, Dec. 23 | The Point

Craving a white Christmas? Well, it doesn’t have to be just for the movies. Swing by The Point on Fridays or Saturdays between November 25 and December 23 to experience snow flurries in the grass taking place every 30 minutes between 6-8 p.m.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade

The Hollywood Christmas Parade

Sunday, Nov. 27 | The Heart of Hollywood

With Danny Trejo as its grand marshal, the 90th Anniversary Hollywood Christmas Parade is predicted to be a spectacular sight. It will feature 90 celebrities, 14 performers, 12 bands, and 10 multi-story balloons—just to name a few of its features. Outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti will also receive a special shoutout at the parage. For those who can’t catch the event in person, it will be featured on The CW Network at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. on Friday, Dec. 16.

Illuminate Silverlakes

Friday, Nov. 25- Friday, Dec. 30 | Silverlakes Sports Complex

Illuminate Silverlakes is an all-encompassing festive celebration. The holiday marketplace is the perfect destination for enjoying live music and snagging last-minute gifts. Meanwhile, the Illumination Trail, the Toyland, the Electric Forest, the Reindeer Grove and Santa’s Village are perfectly lit and decorated to ignite the holiday spirit in anyone.

Knott’s Merry Farm

Friday, Nov. 18-Sunday, Jan. 8 | Kott’s Berry Farm

Kott’s Berry Farm transforms into a quintessential winter wonderland with lights, garlands, and snowflakes that are visible in any direction. Guests can enjoy shows—with some on ice—a Christmas craft village, a musical snow globe experience, a tree lighting ceremony, and a visit inside Santa’s cabin.



Laguna Holidays

Monday, Nov.28 -Sunday, Dec. 25 | The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

Deck the halls at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. The seaside resort offers holiday brunches, teas, and a Christmas buffet. Plus, for the young folk, a teddy bear tea, gingerbread workshop, and Santa storytime.



Las Posadas

Friday, Dec. 16-Saturday, Dec. 24 | Olvera Street

Beginning at Avila Adobe, a procession will travel on Olvera Street, singing songs and asking for lodging as they go. Often, they will be turned away, but eventually, they will be admitted and welcomed with warm drinks and sweet treats. This ceremony honors the Biblical journey of Joseph and Mary from Nazareth to Bethlehem.

The Polar Express Train Ride

Sunday, Nov. 20-Wednesday, Dec. 28 | Southern California Railway Museum

Grab your golden ticket and get it stamped before hot cocoa is served. The Polar Express Train Ride is magical; while embarking on a trip to the North Pole, passengers get to read the timeless book that inspired it all. Once Santa boards the train, passengers are surprised with an early gift just for them: a silver sleigh bell.

Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game

Monday, Jan. 2 | Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena

Founded on history and tradition, the 134th Rose Parade’s floral floats, equestrian units, and musical bands will travel over 5 miles in Pasadena. The parade is run by 935 volunteers, 31 committees, and 80,000 hours of preparation. The Rose Bowl football game will take place after the parade.



Snow N Glow Holiday Festival

Sunday, Nov. 27-Monday, Dec. 26 | Surfer’s Point Live at Ventura County Fairgrounds

Thursday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Jan. 1 | Del Mar Fairgrounds

This holiday festival is sure to be “snow” much fun!! It has everything from tubing and private igloos to fireworks and over a million twinkling lights.

Teddy Bear Tea

Saturday, Dec. 3-Saturday, Dec. 24 | The Langham

Whether you are young or just young at heart, this event is perfect for you. Celebrate the holiday season in elegant style with an afternoon tea party featuring sandwiches, scones, and treats. All children will receive a teddy bear and possibly a visit from Santa, too.



Winter Fest OC

Friday, Nov. 25-Sunday Jan. 1 | OC Fair & Event Center

Looking for a winter wonderland of fun festivity? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Winter Fest OC offers ice skating, tubing, bumper cars, mini golf, and a snowboard simulator. And if that isn’t enough to entice you in, there will also be food, drinks, a holiday market, and many photo ops.



Winter Frolic

Friday, Nov. 18-Sunday, Jan. 8 | Kidspace Children’s Museum

Winter Frolic is a winter wonderland filled with activity and imagination to ignite your holiday season with delight. Perfect for young ones, kids will be able to skate in socks at a no-ice skating rink, go “ice fishing,” and dress up like a snowman.

Yuletide Cinemaland

Throughout December | Street Food Cinema

All throughout the holiday season, Street Food Cinema will feature classic holiday movies on their outdoor screens. Favorite films include but are not limited to the following: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Elf, and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.