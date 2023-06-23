A key committee of the Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday backed a proposal by wildlife advocates to rezone some of the priciest hillside real estate in the city as a protected wildlife corridor—the first of its kind in the history of Los Angeles.

The city’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee voted 4-0 to bring a strip of coveted territory in the eastern Santa Monica mountains under new environmental regulatory controls.

Homeowners in the proposed areas and powerful neighborhood groups like the Bel-Air Association say that the ordinance’s methodology would apply restrictions to areas that are already fully developed and nowhere near open areas while allowing the city too much latitude in setting parameters for the use of private property.

The balancing act facing the hillside communities, between wildlife protection and property rights, pitted wildlife advocates against land-use lawyers—and neighbor against neighbor.

Both sides of the battle claimed to endorse the need to protect the movement of wildlife. The issue has gained traction in recent years, with famed mountain lion P-22 effectively trapped in Griffith Park after he miraculously breached L.A.’s encircling eight-lane freeways. The measure coincides with the $100 million Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, which began construction last year in Agoura Hills.

But homeowners predicted that requiring easements and deed restrictions in perpetuity to protect wildlife habitat connectivity will depress home values. One opponent of the ordinance, land-use lawyer Daniel Freedman, predicted that the wildlife ordinance, if passed, would devastate the L.A. housing market.

“It doesn’t regulate wildlife,” he said, “it regulates development.”

Former city councilman Paul Koretz first proposed the measure in 2014. Current council member Katy Young Yaroslavsky, whose District Five covers much of the affected area, co-sponsored the motion with District Four council member Nithya Raman. Yaroslavsky and fellow members of the PLUM committee faced a large and polarized crowd at Tuesday’s meeting. (District 12 city councilman John Lee moved that the ordinance be withdrawn for more study but did not receive a seconding vote.)

At issue is a ribbon of canyons and hillside where natural habitats and low-density residential neighborhoods intersect. The proposed ordinance is a pilot program that would apply to hillside communities between the 405 and the 101, tracts of deep canyons and chaparral-cloaked arroyos which biodiversity experts regard as a natural lifeline to L.A.’s urban wildlife.

Previous efforts by the city to bring the hillsides between the two freeways under the jurisdiction of a hillside ordinance that limits new development detrimental to wildlife movement failed to strike an adequate balance between private property interests and environmental considerations.

The new ordinance would set up a pilot program to assess the effectiveness of wildlife protections within an area of 36 square miles stretching eastward from Bel Air along Mulholland Drive, through Laurel Canyon and the Hollywood Hills, to Studio City, Sherman Oaks along the 101.

Pending the results of the pilot program, the new environmental regulatory guidelines could be exported to natural habitats in other council districts.

The regulations are for new development and do not apply retroactively but would apply to new construction and expansion of existing homes, which opponents cite as having a potentially chilling effect on home values by limiting the ability of potential buyers to expand the existing property.

The ordinance proposes to limit structures to an overall height of 45 feet to address “cascading” sloped development that exceeds multiple stories. It reduces the buildable square footage of properties to no more than 50 percent of the lot’s total size to minimize “development footprints” and the deformation of natural hillsides, with grading limited to the steepest portions of lots.

To minimize light pollution, which can interfere with animal wayfinding and movement, the city will also enforce “light maximums.” Bird-safe window treatments will be required for large windows, and fencing design and materials deemed threats to wildlife—like barbed wire, plastic mesh or uncapped fence posts—will be banned. Gaps in fencing were to be required to allow animals to move freely through private lots—another sore point with homeowners in the affected areas who said the move would compromise privacy and security—but the version of the ordinance approved this week does not change fence height requirements or mandate fence-spacing changes, according to the city planning department.

A rep from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, which began advocating for the corridor eleven years ago, said urgency was at an all-time high and that the area’s ecosystem is on “life support.”

The measure now goes to the full City Council for a vote.