Ready For an Elvis-Worthy Escape? Look no further, as Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino was his Las Vegas home. Present-day, the property continues paying tribute to the King—from its famed Elvis statue still standing proudly in the lobby and an exclusive dining room filled with many of his museum-quality personal relics at Edge Steakhouse, to his dressing room beneath the theater stage which still stands today. The décor has changed, of course, but the bar is the original. Elvis would recognize it. Located adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center and just one block from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino is celebrated for an expansive variety of rooms and suites, and abundant onsite amenities.

Legendary Entertainment to Make Marquee-Worthy Memories For over 53 years the greatest entertainment acts have called the grounds of the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino home delivering some of the most legendary performances the world has ever known. From the King himself, Elvis Presley, to the lovely Barbra Streisand, the showmanship of Liberace, to the intensity of Tina Turner, and the endless laughs stoked by Redd Foxx, all the way to today’s spectacular performers such as the Legendary Barry Manilow, and the Magical Jen Kramer, who wow audiences with their talent’s night after night!

Barry Manilow Experience the Legend, with 50 Top 40 Hits and over 85 million albums sold. Barry Manilow returns to the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino with a night of non-stop hits. This smash hit show has been extended through 2023! While he will appear in other cities/arenas during the year, in Vegas, Barry Manilow is performing exclusively at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino through his 2023 residency.

Soul of Motown Las Vegas Soul of Motown is more than just TripAdvisor’s top-rated Las Vegas concert show, it’s a supreme tribute to some of America’s most beloved vocal groups and artists, performed with the same passion that made the original Motown groups famous. From the early years of doo-wop and Motown to the era where Motown branched out from Detroit into Philadelphia and beyond, this show—which celebrates its 500th Las Vegas performance in June of 2023—reintroduces audiences to The Temptations, The Platters, The Drifters, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, Sam Cooke, The Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, The O’Jays, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Aretha Franklin, and other favorites.

Comedy Cabaret Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino—known for hosting iconic comedians in the past such as Eddie Murphy, Rodney Dangerfield, Norm Crosby, Phyllis Diller, to name a few—is now home to Legendary Laughs inside the all-new Comedy Cabaret, presented by DDM Productions.

The Magic of Jen Kramer Named Female Magician of the Year, Jen Kramer will amaze you with her jaw-dropping illusions and mystifying sleight of hand. Featured on shows like Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion, Jen’s show will leave you asking, “How did she do that?!” The Magic of Jen Kramer features mind-boggling magic, mentalism, comedy, and audience participation. Jen’s irresistible charm and illusions will have you truly amazed and feeling the magic of Legendary Vegas.

Leading Performers Aren’t the Only Headliners at This Legendary Resort When staying with Westgate Las Vegas, you can also enjoy some of the most spacious rooms in Las Vegas. The sophisticated and spacious accommodations at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino boast impressive amenities and a variety of room types. From functional guest rooms and spacious guest accommodations with stunning views of the Strip, to well-appointed suites with wet bars and parlors for hosting guests, it’s no wonder these rooms are the premier choice among Las Vegas hotels and resorts.

Premier Rooms Taking center stage, the all-new Premier Rooms are still basking in a spotlight’s glow from recent renovations. These newly renovated rooms provide modern décor and spaciousness at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino with 400 square feet of luxurious space and room for up to four guests. Featuring spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip or Las Vegas Country Club golf course, the beautifully decorated Premier Room creates the ideal setting for an amazing Las Vegas getaway. Each of the rooms features one king bed or two double beds, and a 37″ flat-screen cable TV with pay-per-view movies.

Divine Dining, Fit for The King Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite on the way to the casino, looking for a secluded place to relax after fun at the pool, or searching for the perfect spot for an intimate dinner, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino has everything to satisfy your appetite. From Italian cuisine, authentic Japanese sushi, steak made to perfection, sweet surprises, and other mouthwatering delights, the food at Westgate Las Vegas is so delicious, nobody will judge you for taking an extra serving back to your (newly renovated Premier) room.

As the #1 rated Las Vegas Steakhouse on TripAdvisor, Edge Steakhouse takes you to the cutting edge of perfection. Enjoy an extensive menu that blends traditional American steakhouse favorites with an exciting array of specialty appetizers, creative entrées, and innovative side dishes. The menu features top-quality wet and dry-aged Prime cuts, Domestic Wagyu Beef, fresh seafood, and several other mouth-watering specialties. Guests can also indulge in a variety of prix fixe options as well as a 5-course chef tasting dinner. Edge Steakhouse also features a double Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list with pairing options available.

The award-winning chefs at Las Vegas’ #1 rated Italian restaurant, Fresco Italiano, have created the perfect blend of menu options that highlight their Italian culinary range and skill. Enjoy Italian-style cuisine defined by freshness and simplicity, like hand-crafted flatbreads baked in a stone-fired pizza oven, produced with imported Italian flour and family recipes.

At the world-famous (and world’s largest) Benihana—located inside Westgate Las Vegas’s historic and one-of-a-kind Benihana Village—enjoy delicious Japanese menu options prepared exhibition-style by master chefs on Teppan grills.

Benihana Village provides an authentic cultural adventure amid lush Japanese gardens and flowing water features. Benihana is more than just a restaurant, it’s a unique culinary adventure like no other. Take a front-row seat to watch your food prepared in a Japanese exhibition style. Start your meal with a scrumptious appetizer and work your way into the always exquisite Specialty Sushi, Sashimi, and Sushi Combinations with delicious sides paired with your favorite bubbly. There are plenty of places to dine, but if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience, come to Benihana at Westgate Las Vegas.

The Show Must Go On They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so rest assured if you’re looking to experience the true excitement that Vegas is known for, the onsite amenities at Westgate Las Vegas are a great way to start. Relax and recharge in unadulterated head-to-toe bliss at Serenity Spa by Westgate, unwind by the pool, get your groove on at the live shows, enjoy fine dining at top-rated Las Vegas restaurants, and hop onto the monorail steps away from your suite.