From WeHo to DTLA, Disneyland to The Getty, here’s our comprehensive guide of where to celebrate this year’s festivities

May 22-June 30

WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival. The WeHo Pride Arts Festival, an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ art and culture, runs from Harvey Milk Day (May 22) through the entire month of June. weho.org

Thursdays in June

Pride @ Bev. Proceeds from MEET @ BEV events, every Thursday night at Beverly Center, will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, so buckle down for a movie or buckle up for some dancing! beverlycenter.com

June 1-30

Noble 33 Pride Cocktail. All month long, Noble 33 hospitality group restaurants Toca Madera, Casa Madera, Sparrow Italia and Cafe Fig will feature Bandera, their Pride cocktail. The cocktail is made of El Tosoro blanco tequila, combier le bleu, peychaud bitters, passion fruit and lemon. For each cocktail sold, $2 will benefit the National LGBTQ Task Force, which is celebrating its 50th year.

June 2

Aquarium of The Pacific Pride Night. In addition to the opportunity to gawk at fish displaying every color of the rainbow, expect drag queen storytelling, DJ-led dancing in the Honda Blue Cavern, photo ops with characters in costume, and enough food and alcohol to guarantee a festive vibe. It’s family-friendly to boot. Come back in a couple of months for Long Beach’s Pride fest in August. aquariumofpacific.org

WeHo Pride. WeHo Pride will host a free outdoor concert to kick off the OUTLOUD Music Festival at West Hollywood Park. The show’s lineup of performers includes Idina Menzel, Jessie Ware, Shangela, and Tinashe. seetickets.us

Venice Pride. Be who you are at the Venice Pride Block Party which is free and open to the public! Featuring DJ Victor Rodriguez and friends, dancing, community exhibitors, food trucks, and more. 5 to 11 p.m. venicepride.org

June 2-4

WeHo Pride Weekend. WeHo Pride Weekend takes place at West Hollywood Park, including the WeHo Pride Street Fair and Parade. The street fair offers a variety of exhibitors along Santa Monica Boulevard, with live entertainment on a community stage. Revelers will also take to the streets on Santa Monica and Robertson boulevards and party at mainstays like the Abbey, Micky’s, Revolver, Hi Tops, Rocco’s, Heart, Mother Lode, and Trunks. weho.org

June 3

Dyke March & Women’s Freedom Festival. Beginning and ending at Santa Monica and Robertson boulevards, the Dyke March will present awards, poetry readings, sign-making, and a DJ, followed by the Women’s Freedom Festival at the #WeHoPride Street Fair stage, featuring women and non-binary musicians, comedians, poets, and activists. weho.org

SaMo Pride. SaMo Pride begins with a family-friendly Pride Festival focused on music, arts, and community. Every Friday to Sunday in June at Santa Monica Place will be the Made with PRIDE Marketplace, a unique retail pop-up showcasing LGBTQ+ business owners. Miles of Pride is a celebratory light installation that will brighten up Santa Monica Place through the Third Street Promenade. smpride.com

June 3-4

OUTLOUD. The OUTLOUD performances produced by JJLA continue at WeHo Pride in West Hollywood Park, featuring Grace Jones, Orville Peck, Carly Rae Jepsen, Passion Pit, Princess Nokia, and many more. weareoutloud.com

June 4

WeHo Pride Parade. You won’t want to miss the second WeHo Pride Parade coming down

Santa Monica Boulevard. With colorful floats, music, and dancing, the event promises energetic fun. Celebrities like Cardi B and Channing Tatum often make special appearances, and KTLA will carry it on television for those can’t attend in person. wehopride.com

June 7

LA Pride Salon Series @ The Getty. “Queering the Lens” is a one-hour conversation with LA-based photographers Rick Castro, Amina Cruz, and Texas Isaiah about creating artwork which spotlights underrepresented LGBTQ+ communities. 6 p.m. The Getty.

June 8

Pride is Universal. LA Pride gets to extend Universal Studios Hollywood theme park hours 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. including Super Nintendo World. Live deejays, musical guests, and drag performers will also be featured. Universal Studios Hollywood.

June 9-10

L.A. Pride. L.A. Pride is going big with Grammy-winning headliners who are sure to make revelers happy. Megan Thee Stallion will headline Pride in the Park on June 9, with Mariah Carey taking the stage June 10. Get your tickets, and plan to be at Los Angeles State Historic Park for one of the country’s largest official Pride concerts. lapride.org

June 11

L.A. Pride Parade. Don’t forget to dress for the theme of the 53rd annual L.A. Pride Parade, “All Out with Pride.” This event promises extra performances, music, and surprises as it travels down Hollywood Boulevard. Check out the adjacent Pride Village to grab some food and entertainment. If you can’t go, the event will air live on KABC. lapride.org

June 13 & 15

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite. Disney launches its first official Pride celebration after hours, featuring uniquely fun entertainment with shorter wait lines and new merch. While you’re getting your ticket, check out the list of Disney-supported initiatives, which include international resources such as housing, education, and mental health for members of the LGBTQ+ community. disneyland.disney.go.com

June 16

LGBTQ+ Pride Night. Get your tickets for LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, with the Dodgers facing off against the San Francisco Giants. The ticket package includes an exclusive Dodgers LGBTQ+ jersey and a special postgame drone show. mlb.com

The Poetry Brothel LA. If sports isn’t your thing, the doors at the El Cid Cabaret Concert Theatre open at 6 p.m. for an intriguing night of vaudeville, poetry, tarot, typewriters, and dance. eventbrite.com

June 16-17

Trans Pride L.A. Hosted by the Trans* Lounge, a groundbreaking empowerment program, Trans Pride L.A. is a free event. transpride.lalgbtcenter.org

June 24

DTLA Proud Family Day & Youth Day. Bring the whole family to this 10 a.m.-to-6 p.m. all-ages event celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride at Grand Park in downtown with food, music, games, and more. dtlaproud.org

June 24-25

Gay Men’s Chorus Of Los Angeles. For the first time in its 44-year history, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles performs Disney Pride in Concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Iconic songs from The Lion King and The Little Mermaid will be sung in addition to modern classics from Coco and Zootopia. gmcla.org

August 18

Out On The Mountain. Six Flags Magic Mountain “goes gay for the night” as the amusement park turns playground for queer thrill seekers and their allies from 6 p.m. to midnight. DJs Ray Rhodes, SRO, and Les Ortiz will provide the tunes. Tickets are available only in advance for $63.99. And here’s some refreshing news: That includes parking! outonthemountain.com

August 26-27

DTLA Proud Festival-Lovefest ’23. Get your Pride on at this 21+ event during downtown’s annual celebration in Grand Park, where there will be performances on the Proud Main Stage, plus food, drinks, and lots of love from noon to 10 p.m. dtlaproud.org

September 22-24

Gay Days Anaheim. A sister event to Gay Days in Orlando, Gay Days Anaheim is hosted at Disneyland Resort, with a full weekend of parties, gatherings, and a scavenger hunt. Everyone wears red! gaydaysanaheiminfo.com