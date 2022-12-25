Was Axed Superman Henry Cavill Also Fired from ‘The Witcher’?

Henry Cavill and “Witcher” boss Lauren Hissrich deny he was on-set kryptonite, but they’re still not quite saying why he’s off the show

Was Henry Cavill fired from The Witcher for being too obnoxious to work with?

In late October, Cavill announced he was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia on the hit Netflix show at the end of its third season, with replacement Liam Hemsworth lined up to bring his equally chiseled cheekbones to the fantasy series.

But the Deux U podcast, an offshoot of the celeb gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, claimed on a recent episode “to have received a transcript claiming that the 39-year-old was fired from the hit show. It claims that he majorly clashed with the female showrunner, Lauren Hissrich,” Yahoo! Life reported.

This “anonymous memo”—so, grain of salt—is said to contain details of Cavill’s devolution from a garden-variety narcissist actor into a toxic, misogynist gamer bro. “Every department head was complaining,” the memo allegedly states. “He started making comments. It wasn’t a sexual thing: he wasn’t grabbing anyone or being lewd, but it was disrespectful and toxic all the same.”

This transcript also claims the star is “deeply addicted to video games,” which contributed to his escalating problems on set.

Cavill has talked about being a gamer before, and in an October story about Cavill’s departure—not, at that time, referred to as a firing—ScreenRant detailed instances in which the Superman star had made it clear it was important to him that the show reflect the spirit of the source material video game. One former writer for the show apparently shored up Cavill’s concerns, writing on an Instagram story that some of his fellow writers “were not [fans] or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material.)”

Hissrich has not, so far, backed up the accusations, telling NME that “we’ll obviously never get into exactly why Henry left, all of the reasons, but I can say it’s been a mutually respectful relationship.”

To be fair, Cavill hasn’t always been super respectful when talking about women. In a 2015 interview with Men’s Fitness, he referenced filming a scene with an actress in which he described how “she had spectacular breasts, and I hadn’t rearranged my… stuff into a harmless position. She’s basically rubbing herself all over me and, um, it got a bit hard.” He went on to say, “I had to apologize profusely afterward.”

And in 2018, he had to publicly apologize after a chat with GQ in which he bemoaned, at length, the #MeToo effect on his dating life.

“There’s something wonderful about a man chasing a woman,” he said. “There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that. It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something’. So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked’. But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen? Now? Now you really can’t pursue someone further than, ‘No’. It’s like, ‘OK, cool’. But then there’s the, ‘Oh why’d you give up?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, because I didn’t want to go to jail?’”

In a further blow to Cavill’s career, he announced last week on Instagram that he won’t be returning as Superman, per new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. “It’s sad news. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

Cavill will live to cosplay another day, however, as he is attached to produce and star in Warhammer 40,000, a new Amazon series based on the “most popular miniature wargame in the world,” Entertainment Weekly reports. The actor apparently whiled away his pandemic lockdown “painting his Warhammer miniatures,” so he’s up to speed on the source material.

Unless that’s a euphemism.

