VP Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Rushed Out of Event After Bomb Threat

The second gentleman was visiting Dunbar High School as part of an event for Black History Month

Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, was hustled out of an event at a high school in Washington, D.C. after Secret Service were informed of a bomb threat against the school.

Emhoff, a longtime Los Angeles attorney, was visiting Dunbar High School, the nation’s first high school for Black students as part of an event for Black history month when he was evacuated.

According to news reports, the rest of the school was evacuated as well, and school officials confirmed there had been a bomb threat.

Tuesday’s scare follows a horrifying pattern of threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that started earlier this year. On the same day Emhoff and Dunbar High were evacuated, Spelman College also received another threat.

The FBI is investigating the threats.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.