Set on a seaside bluff overlooking Land’s End in Cabo San Lucas, Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences are the Baja paradise specializing in serene vistas and impeccable hospitality, offering a Pacific coastal lifestyle with authentic Mexican touches. Guests can now earn a fourth night free at the stunning resort, plus a $100 resort credit, when booking through March 20 for travels through June 15.

Vista Encantada elevates hospitality to a sensorial experience. The resort’s 36 spacious suites each feature a private balcony and individual plunge pool highlighting the property’s rich setting. Suites are outfitted in a tribute to traditional Mexican décor – a colorful blend of locally sourced textiles, crafts, and paintings that reflect the hotel’s warm, ultra-personalized service – with indulgent amenities including 24-hour butler service, 24-hour room service, and private Chef service. Further pampering guests is a Guest Experience Manager, an elevated concierge service catering to guests seeking unique, adaptable experiences that tap into authentic local culture.

As guests are increasingly seeking out wellness activities, Vista Encantada offers authentic Mexican experiences. Wellness is integrated throughout the resort, just as it is ingrained in Mexican culture. At Fresco Juice Bar & Natural Delights, guests can start the day by enjoying fresh juices and natural snacks while lounging on a relaxing swing.

With five treatment rooms (including one for couples), a therapy pool, sauna, steam room, and fitness center, Milagro Wellness Spa offers natural healing treatments based on four ancestral Mexican flowers: dahlia, cempasuchil (Mexican marigold), amaranth, sunflower. The spa focuses on restoring total wellness via culturally inspired, nature-based techniques. Standout treatments include a lava shell massage, an agave, and tepezcohuite peel-off mask, an energizing xocolatt (chocolate) body wrap, and tequila & salt exfoliation. For a limited time, guests can now receive complimentary spa access when booking through June 30, to inspire the ultimate wellness vacation experience.

Overlooking the Sea of Cortez, the hotel’s Sky Gym houses fitness with unparalleled views. Surrounded by cabanas, the rooftop Sky Pool and outdoor jacuzzi ensure jaw-dropping and unobstructed 360-degree views for guests seeking the perfect photo spot and exclusive poolside retreat.

Vista Encantada’s culinary concepts include Signature Restaurant Mestizo del Mar, featuring traditional Mexican cuisine with a contemporary flair; El Atico Rooftop & Pool Bar, serving an array of poolside favorites and refreshing cocktails; Fresco Juice Bar, offering a variety of natural, freshly squeezed fruit and veggie juices and smoothies made with organic ingredients; and Lola Mia Deli, serving a fine selection of coffee, sandwiches, and pastries. Additionally, guests also have access to Los Riscos, Las Marias Restaurant, Barolo Cucina Italiana, La Trajinera Restaurant and El Eden Tequila & Taco Bar at sister resort Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences.

Vista Encantada’s All-In Gourmet Indulgence plan, exclusively for guests staying at Vista Encantada and The Residences, delights the most demanding palates. This premium all-inclusive plan includes standard all-inclusive benefits, plus in-room sparkling wine upon arrival; complimentary room service; premium wine and liquor upgrades; dining selection of fine meats including ribeye, duck, lamb, and lobster; complimentary access to spa and sauna, shuttle service; temazcal and horseback riding activities and more.

Underscoring the property’s bespoke appeal is the familial approach that makes Vista Encantada a guest’s luxury home away from home.