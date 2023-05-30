Remember Vidiots, the quirky little video shop at Pico and Third in Santa Monica where, in the 1980s and ’90s, Quentin Tarantino and Dennis Hopper could be found browsing the aisles? It shut down back in 2017, not long after Blockbuster and other purveyors of VHS tapes went bust, but this month, it’s coming back to life. Sort of.

A new Vidiots is opening in Eagle Rock on June 1, but this time, it won’t just be renting movies; it’ll be showing them on a big screen. Occupying the Eagle Theatre at 4884 Eagle Rock Boulevard—a onetime vaudeville house that became an adult-movie venue and then, for a time, a church—the new Vidiots hopes to become a local cinephile hub, hosting screenings and other special events at its newly refurbished 250-seat theater. There’s also a beer and wine bar, a gift shop, and, yes, a video-rental counter.

Like an old Mickey Rooney movie—hey, kids, let’s put on a show!—Vidiots’s resurrection was a community project, with film-loving volunteers from all over pitching in. Production designer Escott Norton, who grew up in the neighborhood, helped rebuild the marquee. Director Jason Reitman donated a 35mm projection system, and others from as far away as Hong Kong and Australia contributed funding.

“The community rallied around us,” says executive director Maggie Mackay. “Vidiots was always more than a Westside thing. We pulled people in from Santa Barbara to Long Beach because our collection was so broad and offered audiences titles nobody else offered.”