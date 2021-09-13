Little Island

Love New York? Who doesn’t. The city is considered one of the most happening in the world. After flying in comfort on Delta to any of New York’s three international airports – Laguardia, John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty – feet are rested enough to hit the streets and discover some of the Empire State’s treasures.

First up, the newly opened Little Island. This public floating park located on the Hudson River is just waiting to be explored. Ready to delight: live performances in The Amph, a 687 seat performance venue, and The Glade with its lush green lawn for taking in live music and more.

Immersing in nature is a must with Little Park’s 350 species of flowers, trees and shrubs. Then there are the wide open and community green spaces. Feel like picnicking on the grass – The Play Ground offers up good eats. And when inspiration strikes, get hands-on with workshops at the Art Park.

To get to Little Island, head to 13th St. and Hudson River Park at Pier 55. The Little Island is open daily from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. You’ll need timed reservations when visiting after noon.

The High Line

A perfect follow up is the High Line. This hybrid public space has been inspiring visitors with its nature, art and design since 2009. Located on elevated, historic freight rail line, the park overlooks Manhattan’s West Side.

Wander along the pathway and magic is encountered. Case in point, The Musical Brain, on exhibition until March 2022. This group project features works from Rebecca Belmore and Osvaldo Yero, Vivian Caccuri, Raúl de Nieves, Guillermo Galindo, David Horvitz, Mai-Thu Perret, Naama Tsabar and Antonio Vega Macotela. Their vision – connecting passersby through the power of music.

Also bringing people together are various spots along the High Line that call for soaking in the surrounds. One such site is the 10th Avenue Square & Overlook at 17th Street. Join the throngs eating brown bag lunches from amphitheater seating. Eyes are peeled on a window, through which “real life” (aka the traffic below) can be surveyed. Luckily, parkgoers can bypass traffic by strolling amongst Chelsea Thicket’s dogwoods, bottlebrush buckeye and holly trees.

For entrance and exit points to the park click here. To make weekend reservations, or to check hours, click here.