Trey Songz Accused in $20 Million L.A. Rape Suit

The singer—who denies the allegations—has now been accused of sexual assault by at least three women.

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

Singer Trey Songz has been accused of committing a “brutal rape” in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Court Tuesday. The alleged victim, referred to as “Jane Doe” in the civil suit, is suing the performer for $20 million.

According to the filing, the woman claims she had a “casual and occasionally sexual” relationship with Songz until they ran into each other at a Los Angeles house party in March, 2016, when he invited her upstairs. She says she went along with Songz because she “trusted that she would be safe” with him and believed they “would have consensual sex… as they previously have had.”

However, the suit alleges that once Jane Doe was alone with the singer, “Trey Songz turned, almost immediately, into a savage rapist. Trey Songz threw Plaintiff Jane Doe to the ground, ripped Plaintiff Jane Doe’s pants off, pinned Plaintiff Jane Doe down face first and forced Defendant Trey Songz’ penis into Plaintiff’s anus without Plaintiff Jane Doe’s consent.”

The suit continues: “Plaintiff Jane Doe screamed in pain and begged Defendant Trey Songz to stop.”

Following the alleged incident, Doe claims she sought medical care at Providence Joseph Medical Center Emergency Care Unit at midnight on March 25, and further attests that doctors there told her she had suffered “severe anal tearing that could require surgery” as a result of the attack.

A rep for Songz denied Doe’s allegations to NBC News. The network also could not confirm details of her examination.

Songz faces two other sexual assault accusations. One accuser, Jauhara Jeffries—who claims Songz assaulted her at a Miami nightclub on New Year’s Day 2018—shares an attorney named Ariel Mitchell with Jane Doe.

On Tuesday, Songz’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss Jeffries’s suit, and accused Mitchell of attempted witness tampering, alleging that she tried to pay someone $100,000 to corroborate the assault claims.

In a statement Tuesday, a rep for Songz said, “Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey. Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.”

Mitchell fired back Tuesday, telling the New York Post, “I unequivocally denounce the defamatory and libelous statements made by Trey Songz and his attorneys. The allegation is without merit and is a desperate attempt to shift the narrative away from Trey Songz’s consistent pattern of predatory behavior. Trey Songz has a sordid history of attacking women, which now includes myself.”

Songz was also accused of committing a sexual assault in a South Las Vegas Boulevard hotel last November. He denies that allegation as well.

