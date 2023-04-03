Each year, Los Angeles magazine publishes a roundup of recommended doctors in a variety of specialties. The list is compiled and vetted by Professional Research Services, a firm specializing in conducting our annual countywide peer-to-peer survey. Practicing physicians were asked to nominate doctors they deem worthy of consideration. After cross-checking the California Medical Board’s license profile database and the Department of Consumer Affairs to ensure they had clean bills of health, the names were reduced to a manageable 1,300-plus to present a resource to some of the best doctors practicing in the L.A. area today.

Featured Physicians 2023

Get to know the medical professionals in our L.A. Featured Physicians section profiling the “Best of the Best” in the Los Angeles healthcare community.