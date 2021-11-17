Skin tearing pumps, explosive energy, mind-bending focus…all claims you see made by pre-workout manufacturers. Finding the right pre-workout can be an overwhelming task with so many types, ingredients, prices, effects and more. More than just a little caffeine and fruity flavor, a good pre-workout supplement can dramatically increase your performance and results in the gym.

With many pre-workout supplements on the market, consumers find it difficult to pick the best products. Which is the best pre-workout? How can one know the best pre-workout? Lucky for you we did the dirty work and whipped together a list of our favorite pre-workout supplements to help make that decision a little easier for you.

Top 20 Best Pre-workout Supplements of 2021

To separate the worst to first pre-workout supplements, our editorial team consulted manufacturers, researched ingredients, analyzed lab reports, and evaluated thousands of reviews. They tested every pre-workout under the sun to develop this list:

XWERKS Ignite

Pre Lab Pro

CrazyBulk Intensive Pre-Train

TestoPrime

Cellucor Pre-Workout Powder

Cellucor C4 Extreme

Transparent Labs Preseries Bulk Pre-Workout

Blackwolf Pre-Workout

Ladder Pre-Workout

4 Gauge

Onnit Total Strength Performance

Legion Athletics Pulse Pre-Workout

Powher Pre-Workout

NSP Nutrition Energize Pre-Workout

IdealFit IdealLean Pre-Workout

Bauer Nutrition BRF Pre-Workout

Legion Pulse

Beast Sports Beast Mode Black

Alani Nu Pre-Workout

Huge Supplements Wrecked (and Wrecked Extreme & Wrecked Stim-Free)

To learn more about the best pre-workout supplements of 2021, here’s a summary of each:

XWERKS Ignite

The Tom Brady of pre-workouts – cool, calm, collected with laser-like focus you can rely on. It was designed with total performance optimization in mind.

The synergistic blend of ingredients increases energy, focus and stamina. Allowing you to work out longer and harder. XWERKS does not believe in proprietary blends and makes every ingredient with its dosage clear on the label.

This mix is made with scientifically proven elements that help you get the most out of your exercises, and it’s easy to see why.

Ignite is intended to provide steady, long-lasting, and refreshing energy without overwhelming the body with stimulants that only momentarily increase energy levels. At the same time, they contribute to the seamless addition of nootropic effects to the mix. Caffeine, Rhodiola, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine, and L-tyrosine are some of the most important components found in XWERKS Ignite’s formula, along with other proven ingredients.

Ignite’s energy blend gives you smooth, continuous energy throughout your training sessions. The brain-boosting nootropic ingredients keep you dialed in to your training with laser-like focus. Lastly, the endurance blend allows you to work out longer, complete more reps and recover faster than other pre-workouts.

XWERKS is known for its no BS products with scientifically backed ingredients that can’t be overlooked, they were our top pick for the protein of the year for these reasons. Ignite is perfect for those serious about their training looking to take it to the next level and see real, measurable results.

Ignite comes in 4 delicious flavors – green apple, watermelon, orange, and blue raspberry.

XWERKS Ignite is priced at $49 – Shop Here

Pre Lab Pro

Available in a natural berry flavor, Pre Lab Pro is a pre-workout supplement that aims to support workouts in several ways. According to its official website, the formula claims to improve strength and stamina while boosting speed and endurance. It also works for those who are going through recovery, cardio, and anabolism.

More importantly, Pre Lab Pro pre-workout formula has unique ingredients that are missing in other pre-workouts such as nootropics and ingredients that support homeostasis. For only $59 per bottle for a one-month supply, users can get the Pre Lab Pro pre-workout supplement.

Overall, this formula is a favorite of many customers because of its ingredients and dosages, which are some of the most certified in the industry. Key ingredients of this pre-workout are nitric oxide-boosting beetroot powder and a Setria performance blend to add extra nitric oxide. It also includes natural caffeine, and L-theanine, among other certified ingredients.

CrazyBulk Intensive Pre-Train

CrazyBulk is one of the most popular names in the supplement industry. The company makes legal, high-quality steroid alternative supplements. The Intensive Pre-Train pre-workout formula from CrazyBulk upholds the reputation of the company by delivering enduring energy, high-intensity training, and lower fatigue, among other benefits.

Like other pre-workout supplements with unique ingredients, Intensive Pre-Train contains the caffeine-booster EnExtra. Besides, the manufacturer included KSM-66 ashwagandha extract, which is unavailable in other pre-workout supplements on this list.

According to the manufacturer, users should take CrazyBulk Intensive Pre-Train daily to increase their energy levels and enjoy a laser-sharp focus. They can also delay fatigue and crush their workouts among other benefits. Another advantage of this pre-workout is its fair price and its ability to ship worldwide.

Priced at $57.99 per bottle, the company gives three tubs for the price of two. CrazyBulk Intensive Pre-Train is an ideal pre-workout supplement for those who want a first-rate pre-workout supplement from a reputable brand at an affordable cost.

TestoPrime

TestoPrime is marketed as an all-natural testosterone booster and one of the best pre-workout supplements available online. The formula uses natural ingredients for protein synthesis while targeting hormones as well. As stated by the manufacturers, TestoPrime aims to boost physical, mental energy, and protein synthesis, while burning fat and improving motivation among other effects.

Available for $59.99, TestoPrime is unlike any other pre-workouts on this list. The formula explicitly targets men trying to boost their testosterone levels. TestoPrime claims to help men deal with low T-levels issues while getting better results both inside and outside the gym.

Cellucor Pre-Workout Powder

C4 is like the ex-girlfriend you always go back to. Many would consider this the first mass produced pre workout powder and you probably know someone that has used it. Cellucor Pre-Workout Powder is what comes to mind when one hears the word ‘pre-workout.’ The supplement has been around for a decade, which makes it one of the most established brands.

Cellucor Pre-Workout Powder delivers 1.6g of CarnoSyn beta-alanine, 1g of creatine, 150mg of caffeine, and 1g of arginine per serving. It gives users four proven ingredients delivered at reasonable doses to help them improve their workout from different angles.

Additionally, Cellucor Pre-Workout Powder is among the most affordable pre-workouts on this list. For only $30, users can get a smaller bottle of the formula. A larger bottle for 60 servings is also available for $50, which reduces the cost per serving to a smaller amount.

Overall, Cellucor Pre-Workout Powder is most suitable for those who want an effective, proven, pre-workout supplement at affordable prices.

Cellucor C4 Extreme

The Cellucor Pre-Workout Powder exists in two versions: Cellucor C4 Original and Cellucor C4 Extreme. The C4 Extreme version is most suitable for those who want to optimize endurance and energy.

The Cellucor C4 Extreme pre-workout formula comes in unique flavors including icy blue razz and strawberry margarita. Besides, it delivers all of the benefits available in the original C4 formula with increased intensity. The formula contains zero sugar or calories, so it doesn’t affect the user’s macronutrient balance or weight loss.

The main ingredients in Cellucor C4 Extreme are caffeine, arginine, creatine, and beta-alanine. These ingredients put the formula among the top pre-workout supplements on the market today. More importantly, users can get more of each ingredient per serving compared to the C4 Original blend.

For example, each serving of Cellucor C4 Extreme delivers an extra 200mg of caffeine and 2g of beta-alanine, which is 25% more than the original counterpart. At $34.99, the C4 Extreme blend is among the more affordable options on this list. It’s a product of one of the most established and oldest companies in the pre-workout supplement space.

Transparent Labs Pre-Workout

Just as Cellucor, Transparent Labs is among the well-respected names in the supplement space. The company is known for its range of bodybuilding supplements that target multiple health and fitness goals.

Currently, Transparent Labs makes six products in the category of pre-workouts. Some of its pre-workouts are designed to help users bulk while others boost energy levels. Some help users lose weight. Some contain stimulants while others are stimulant-free.

Transparent Labs offers the following six pre-workout supplements:

Preseries Bulk Pre-Workout

Preseries HowToBeast (H2B) Bulk

Preseries Jesse James West Bulk

Preseries Lean Pre-Workout

Preseries Stim-Booster

Preseries Stim-Free Pre-Workout

Unlike other formulas that apply the all-in-one pre-workout formula, Transparent Labs has coined unique formulas for specific goals. With certified ingredients and stronger dosages, its pre-workout lineup is one of the best on the market today. Transparent Labs pre-workout supplements are priced from $40 upwards.

Blackwolf Pre-Workout

While it doesn’t have the same recognition as other well-known brands on this list, Blackwolf offers pre-workouts with tasty flavors, certified ingredients, and above all, high-quality packaging. Black Wolf (Blackwolf) is a branch of MuscleClub Limited, a supplement company based in the UK.

While Blackwolf is a relatively new brand, its parent company has been in the industry for decades. Blackwolf pre-workout supplements are available in three major flavors—blue raspberry, green apple, and fruit punch. The company also offers both caffeinated and non-caffeinated options.

At $45 for a one-month supply, Blackwolf pre-workouts contain 2000mg of betaine, 1000mg of L-arginine, 3000mg of creatine, 6000mg of L-citrulline, 3200mg of beta-alanine, 600mg of L-tyrosine, and 1000mg of taurine in each serving. This puts it among the pre-workout options with the strongest dosages on this list.

Besides, the caffeinated version contains 200mg of caffeine and 150mg of DMAE. On the other hand, the non-caffeinated version contains 10mg of Huperzine.

Ladder Pre-Workout

Ladder Pre-Workout is the only option on this list, which is formulated by a company affiliated with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lebron James. Arnold and James teamed up to create their own company after their disappointment with the available options.

High-quality pre-workout supplements from Ladder are available in tropical fruit or strawberry lemonade flavors. In each serving, the supplements deliver 100mg of caffeine, 3g of beta-alanine, 250mg of theanine, and 500mg of citicoline.

Priced at $56 for a one-month supply, Ladder Pre-Workout is among the few options on this list, which are NSF Certified for Sport. This status is crucial for professional athletes and only the highest-quality supplements bear the tag.

Most importantly, the company is transparent with its product. Each batch undergoes thorough testing to confirm its quality, purity, and label accuracy.

4 Gauge

This pre-workout supplement claims to give users extreme performance with no jitters. The formula is delivered in a shotgun shell-like package. According to the manufacturer, it promises to help users look bigger and feel better while enjoying more focus with no energy crashes.

The 4 Gauge pre-workout formula contains no artificial sweeteners. It doesn’t affect the user’s weight loss goals, as it contains only five calories per serving. This four-in-one pre-workout formula aims to improve strength, focus, energy, and muscle pumps.

Priced at $45 for a one-month supply, 4 Gauge delivers 6000mg of L-citrulline, 150mg of caffeine, 100mg of Rhodiola Rosea, and 200mg of L-theanine among other certified ingredients. It also comes with a considerable dose of beet to dilate the blood vessels.

Onnit Total Strength + Performance

Onnit is a household name in the supplement space. The company is known for its high-quality products that target health and wellness from multiple angles. Total Strength + Performance from the company is among the best pre-workout supplements available today. The formula comes in a strawberry lemonade flavor.

While it doesn’t have great reviews for flavor, Total Strength + Performance delivers a non-caffeinated blend of ingredients that boost performance in multiple ways. In a single serving of 10.8g scoop, users can get a substantial dose of DAA, BCAAs, plant and herbal extracts, among other powerful ingredients to boost their workout.

Available at $69 for a one-month supply, Onnit Total Strength + Performance is among the top-rated pre-workout options. It’s ideal for those who want a big scoop, large serving size, noticeable benefits, and certified ingredients.

Legion Athletics Pulse Pre-Workout

This natural pre-workout supplement targets mood and focus while enhancing energy, endurance, and strength. Like other best-rated pre-workouts, Legion Athletics Pulse Pre-Workout claims to reduce fatigue using certified natural ingredients.

In each serving, users can get an amazing 8g of citrulline malate and 3.6g of beta-alanine. It comes in a blueberry lemonade flavor, which may be caffeinated or non-caffeinated. For any person looking to boost energy using a natural supplement, Pulse could be the best option. It also works best for those who want caffeine and other active ingredients in their pre-workouts.

Pulse is a product of Legion Athletics, a US-based supplement company. The formula delivers extremely high doses of caffeine per serving, giving users up to 350mg of caffeine in each 15g scoop. The formula is currently priced at $31.99 for a one-month supply.

Powher Pre-Workout

Powher Pre-Workout is one of the two only pre-workout supplements on this list geared towards women. While women can also benefit from other pre-workouts designed for men, Powher has designed a specific formula with an “unfair advantage” towards women.

The formula contains unique ingredients like EnXtra, a caffeine-booster obtained from a plant in the ginger family. This ingredient improves and expands the effects of caffeine. Besides, the blend contains caffeine, vitamin B6, and pantothenic acid.

Priced at $45, Powher Pre-Workout is ideal for people who want a mix of certified pre-workout ingredients without including strong doses of other formulas. Powher is unique for its smaller quantities than other pre-workout options on this list.

NSP Nutrition Energize Pre-Workout

Made by NSP Nutrition, the Energize Pre-Workout formula is available in multiple flavors including grape blast, lemonade fresh, and tropical sunrise. By taking a scoop of the formula before a workout, users can activate their muscle size gains, eliminate brain fog, increase their work capacity, and achieve bigger muscle pumps while remaining mentally sharp.

Priced at $36 for a tub, NSP Nutrition Energize Pre-Workout is among the best and more affordable pre-workout options available today. The supplement contains natural ingredients including creatine, citrulline, DMAE, L-theanine, choline, and other ingredients that target physical and mental performance.

IdealFit IdealLean Pre-Workout

Like Powher, IdealLean Pre-Workout is the second pre-workout supplement on this list that targets women. Available in a blue raspberry flavor and priced at only $26 for a one-month supply of 30 servings, it’s one of the top-rated options for those who want an extra boost to a workout.

In a single serving of the formula, users can get 3000mg of citrulline, 1500mg of beta-alanine, and another 1500mg of betaine. Besides, it has 150mg of caffeine, 310mg of weight loss blend, and other powerful ingredients at powerful dosages. Unlike Powher, which uses weaker dosages of potent ingredients, IdealLean Pre-Workout uses stronger dosages.

Priced at $25.99 for a one-month supply, it’s among the most affordable options on this list. Most importantly, IdealLean Pre-Workout enjoys support from hundreds of women who have tried it, as evidenced by hundreds of positive online reviews from previous users.

Bauer Nutrition BRF Pre-Workout

This pre-workout formula from Bauer Nutrition claims to boost energy levels naturally using certified natural ingredients. Priced at $27 for 30 servings, BRF Pre-Workout promises to boost energy, increase workout intensity, and sharpen focus. According to the official website, it also boosts endurance, just as other pre-workout options on this list.

Bauer Nutrition BRF Pre-Workout uses proven natural ingredients such as whey protein isolate, caffeine, vitamin C, and Clarinol CLA. While it contains many ingredients available in other supplements on this list, it includes unique ingredients such as Clarinol CLA, a patented ingredient that is known for its ability to help the body burn more calories.

Priced at $26.99, it’s among the most affordable options on this list. Besides, the manufacturer backs all orders with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Beast Sports Beast Mode Black

The Beast Mode Black pre-workout formula from Beast Sports is an intense pre-workout supplement that targets people looking for top energy and significant ingredient dosages. According to the manufacturer, this formula allows users to make every rep count by increasing nitric oxide levels to the highest point.

Beast Mode Black’s doses are 380% stronger than the standard Beast Mode Formula. This leads to more muscle and more miles while delivering more strength and increased fat-burning potential per serving. Most importantly, it contains one of the biggest caffeine doses on this list. Users can get up to 400mg of caffeine per serving. Beast Sports Beast Mode Black is priced at $39.99 for 30 servings.

Alani Nu Pre-Workout

This pre-workout supplement made by Alani Nu is a popular and well-rated pre-workout option. It delivers more flavor than the average supplement. With L-theanine and other ingredients that help control jitters and post-workout crashes, Alani Nu Pre-Workout is among the best options available today.

Unlike other pre-workouts that dazzle users with dozens of ingredients at different doses, Alani Nu’s pre-workout is available in significant amounts of a small number of elements. Each scoop of the supplement delivers 1.6g of beta-alanine, 6g of citrulline, 500mg of L-tyrosine, 200mg of L-theanine, and 200mg of caffeine.

Priced at $39.99 for a one-month serving, this formula contains no fillers and gimmicks. Backed by 90% 5-star reviews, Alani Nu Pre-Workout is at par with some of the best-ranked pre-workout formulas on this list.

Huge Supplements Wrecked

Huge Supplements is an active provider in the supplements space. Its Wrecked pre-workout formula is available in four unique flavors. Users can get it in Rainbow Burst, Peach Rings, Raspberry Mojito, and Bomb Popsicle. Wrecked is also more expensive than other average pre-workout options on this list, at $44.95 for only 25 servings.

However, the manufacturer covers up the high price tag with 18 ingredients at high-potency doses. Besides, Wrecked has a much larger scoop and serving size than most of its competing options. It delivers 21.1g of the formula in each serving. Each scoop of Wrecked contains 9000mg of L-citrulline, 3200mg of beta-alanine, 250mg of caffeine, 2000mg of betaine anhydrous, and 1000mg of L-tyrosine.

Besides, Wrecked contains other rare ingredients such as theobromine, inositol, Himalayan pink salt, and lion’s mane mushroom extract among others. These ingredients are unavailable from other pre-workouts on this list. Priced at $44.95, the formula delivers some of the most powerful doses on this list.

Huge Supplements Wrecked Extreme

The Wrecked Extreme version from Huge Supplements is the most powerful pre-workout supplement from Huge Supplements. Most of the pre-workout ingredients are already available in the original version. However, the extreme version takes these ingredients a notch higher.

All the same, going by the ingredient label, it’s clear that the Wrecked Extreme version uses even smaller ingredients than the ones used in the original version of the formula. Even the scoop size is smaller. At 15.9g of the formula per scoop, users get even smaller doses of active ingredients.

Even so, the amount of caffeine remains the same at 250mg per serving. Overall, the Wrecked Extreme formula claims to deliver more potent ingredients than the original version, a promise it doesn’t keep. Huge Supplements Wrecked Extreme is priced at $59.95.

Huge Supplements Wrecked Stim-Free

The Wrecked Stim-Free from Huge Supplements is a caffeine-free pre-workout supplement. It allows users to enjoy all the benefits of Wrecked without the power of a stimulant. The Wrecked Stim-Free version uses most of the ingredients already available in both the Wrecked Original and the Wrecked Extreme.

The main difference is the absence of caffeine in the stimulant-free version. Each serving of 31g scoop of the formula delivers 8g of L-citrulline, 3g of Glycerpump, and 2g of beetroot extract. The manufacturer aims to deliver natural energy using natural ingredients instead of bombarding users with stimulants such as caffeine.

Priced at $54.95, Huge Supplements Wrecked Stim-Free pre-workout delivers the largest scoop size on this list. This option is ideal for those who want solid power with zero caffeine.

Factors We Used to Rank Top Pre-Workout Supplements

All pre-workout supplements promise to deliver energy, stamina, and endurance to help users boost their workouts. However, not all pre-workouts live up to this promise. To separate the best and the worst pre-workout formulas on the market today, our editorial team used the following factors:

Scientifically verified ingredients and dosages

Manufacturers use different ingredients to make pre-workout supplements depending on their goals. This ranking wasn’t biased towards any particular pre-workout. However, our team considered pre-workouts with scientifically verified ingredients and dosages. Many manufacturers use the right ingredients at the wrong dosages. Some manufacturers also use weak dosages but hide them behind proprietary formulas. Other companies advertise their substantial dosages upfront.

Advertised benefits

Some pre-workout manufacturers exaggerate their advertised benefits. For example, some manufacturers claim their products can supercharge fat-melting and help users lose up to 30 pounds overnight. Others claim their pre-workouts can help users become Arnold Schwarzenegger within just a few days. Our team focused on companies that were honest with their advertised benefits.

Health, safety, and testing

Pre-workout supplements can be dangerous, especially when bought from unlicensed manufacturers with little or no reputation in the industry. The best Pre-workouts should be NSF Certified for Sport, which shows they have the highest levels of testing and quality. This ranking included pre-workouts that went through verification and testing by independent labs to confirm their safety and quality.

Doctor-formulation

Some pre-workout supplements are products of medical doctors, naturopaths, dietitians, and other experts. Some companies have a medical advisory board to approve all supplements before their production and launching. Other pre-workouts are products of marketing teams. This ranking focused on pre-workout products with some professional backing behind them.

Texture and flavor

Most pre-workouts are taken with water, which means users have to enjoy the taste. Our team considered taste in this ranking after tasting various pre-workouts and collecting data from reviews. Some pre-workouts are better tasting than others, while some blend better, which is why texture and mix-ability played an important role in this ranking.

Artificial ingredients, flavors, and sweeteners

Consumers are more careful with what goes into their bodies. This listing preferred pre-workout supplements with no added artificial ingredients, including sweeteners and flavors. On the other hand, some pre-workout manufacturers use natural ingredients and flavors in their products. Others use artificial chemicals as a shortcut. Our team preferred pre-workout products with all-natural ingredients.

Manufacturer reputation

Some pre-workout supplement manufacturers have medical advisory boards, apply industry-standard production techniques, and reveal all their ingredient sources. Other companies are mean with information and have no experience in making high-quality pre-workout formulas. This ranking considered manufacturer reputation and transparent ingredient sources.

Moneyback or satisfaction guarantee

Reputable pre-workout manufacturers stand behind their products with a money-back or satisfaction guarantee. Some companies include just a fine print with their supplements. For example, ‘No refunds on opened items.’ This listing preferred manufacturers who were honest and transparent with their money-back or satisfaction guarantee.

Price, cost, and value

Some consumers can spend $10 on a pre-workout supplement. Others can afford more than $100 on a pre-workout supplement and that’s fine. Our team considered pre-workout supplements for every budget and preference. Even so, we focused on good value at every price point, both for budget supplements and for premium products.

Scoop and serving size

The pre-workout supplements on this list have serving sizes between 5g and 31g. For consumers who are just after price per serving, this could be misleading. This ranking considered both scoop and serving sizes, with a focus on supplements that had more powerful ingredients and dosages.

Who Should Use Pre-Workouts?

Pre-workout supplements work for anyone who would like to improve the benefits of their workouts. Many people associate pre-workout supplements with bodybuilders, which is true. Bodybuilders use these supplements to enhance endurance, boost pump, and promote muscle development.

However, many other people also take pre-workouts daily before they go for their exercise. Others use it before sports. Overall, here are some of the people who can benefit from pre-workout supplements:

Runners or cyclists

Bodybuilders

People who are after burning fat and losing weight

Athletes and weekend warriors

Anyone looking to enhance the effectiveness of every workout

Anyone looking to workout longer or harder

The best pre-workout supplements are ideal for those who want to enhance pump and boost fat burning.

Scientific Perspective on Pre-Workout Supplements

There is enough scientific evidence behind pre-workout supplements. Several studies reveal that pre-workouts improve physical and mental performance in different ways. These benefits are validated in many peer-reviewed studies and placebo-controlled clinical trials.

In one study, researchers discovered that pre-workout supplements could be an effective “ergogenic aid” for active persons. According to the researchers, this is another way of saying pre-workouts enhance the performance of people at the gym. This study was published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

Similarly, other studies confirm the cognitive benefits of pre-workout formulas. More than half of all pre-workout supplements available today contain caffeine, which is one of the most popular cognitive boosters. In one study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, researchers discovered that caffeine could boost arousal, concentration, and mood. This could help users focus on their workouts.

Additionally, caffeine delivers proven physical benefits. As confirmed in one study, researchers discovered that caffeine could enhance endurance during a workout, thereby helping participants to perform longer before they felt tired. That could mean longer and more challenging workouts with increased levels of performance throughout the session.

Most importantly, caffeine, which is a key component in pre-workouts, is a proven weight loss booster. In a study conducted in 1995, researchers discovered that caffeine increased energy levels by 11%. This implies that cardio workouts could be 11% better when paired with caffeine. In the end, users can enhance their weight loss results and make it easier to burn fat.

Another common ingredient in pre-workouts is L-citrulline. According to one study, this compound helped increase bench preps by 53%. In another study, it helped cyclists pedal 12% longer before they could reach their exhaustion point.

Similarly, creatine is another most popular pre-workout supplement ingredient. According to some studies, creatine can improve athletic performance. For both amateur and professional athletics, it’s among the most popular ingredients. Creatine increases the generation of muscle cells during strength training or high-intensive workouts.

Other ingredients such as Taurine, BCAAs, CDP Choline, and L-theanine are all backed by science as effective pre-workout components. For example, the best ingredients used in pre-workout supplements are obtained from the natural world. For instance, many pre-workouts today use beetroot extract, which is known for its ability to increase nitric oxide (NO) levels.

Nitric Oxide dilates blood vessels thereby allowing more blood flow through the veins. This action lowers blood pressure. NO is available in the body naturally, but beetroot can boost its production. In one study, researchers discovered a link between beetroot and lower blood pressure.

In other studies, beetroot was found to enhance performance and endurance. Similarly, Yohimbine is another natural ingredient used in pre-workout supplements. Obtained from an African plant, Yohimbine has been used for many years to boost energy and blood flow.

In one study, researchers confirmed the traditional benefits of Yohimbine and found that it could increase fat loss. It’s for this reason that many fat-burning supplements, diet pills, and pre-workouts have Yohimbine as one of the components.

Overall, top-rated pre-workout supplements contain natural ingredients that work to increase weight loss and boost endurance while supporting muscle building. Regardless of your reason for using a pre-workout supplement, the products on this list provide the best way to get started.

Pre-Workout Supplements Side Effects

Pre-workout supplements can have side effects, especially for those with low tolerance to caffeine and other stimulants. However, healthy adults experience minimal side effects when they take pre-workouts at normal dosages. The risk of side effects increases when one takes high levels of pre-workouts or products from non-reputable companies. Pre-workouts can bring the following side effects:

Nausea and vomiting

Can cause tolerance buildup

Interrupted sleep, anxiety, and jitters

Headaches and digestive issues

Additionally, pre-workout supplements can cause kidney failure or liver damage. In some cases, they could cause severe health problems. But these are rare effects. Some substances in pre-workout supplements are associated with more side effects. For example, creatine, sodium bicarbonate, magnesium, and caffeine can cause digestive issues.

Similarly, beta-alanine may make your skin used in higher dosages. This is a normal side effect and totally safe.

L-arginine can also cause some gastrointestinal issues when taken in high dosages. Most pre-workouts on this list contain L-arginine in 6g doses. Any supplement with higher dosages can cause side effects such as abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and others.

Low-Quality Pre-Workout Supplements are Dangerous

Users should know how to select their pre-workout supplements. Chosen wrongly, users can realize zero benefits with their selected products. As shown in one study, some pre-workout supplements have no help at all. Some pre-workouts also increase heart rate and blood pressure without providing any meaningful workout benefits.

For this reason, it’s crucial to pick the right pre-workout formula. Manufacturers that use proprietary formulas increase the chances of side effects. As shown in some studies, some manufacturers sneak unlabeled ingredients into the supplements through proprietary formulas.

Proprietary labels only give the overall dose of the supplement without breaking down the ingredients or dosages. This practice conceals the amount of each ingredient used in the formula. Therefore, users are not sure of what they get from the supplement.

In some cases, manufacturers have been found to add pre-hormones, amphetamines, and other harmful elements to substandard pre-workout supplements. The FDA is against such practices and some companies have even lost some of their products due to that.

To avoid such pitfalls, users should shop around and pick the best pre-workout supplements like the ones on this list.

Recommended Dosage of Pre-Workout Supplements

Many manufacturers recommend taking one serving of a pre-workout formula at least 30 or 60 minutes before they hit the gym. Usually, this is the recommended dosage for nearly all pre-workout supplements. However, some users begin with 0.5 servings especially when they use high-powered pre-workouts.

For example, those who are not used to caffeine should start with half a scoop before they increase. Users should observe the effects of caffeine when experimenting with pre-workout servings. Caffeine can even kill when used in high doses. Even at mild amounts, it can still have adverse effects.

According to a Food and Chemical Toxicology report, adults should restrict their caffeine intake to 400mg per day. That should be the maximum amount taken per day. Some of the highest-powered pre-workout supplements contain almost that amount of caffeine per serving.

The following are some of the recommended doses as confirmed by scientific studies:

Beta Alanine: 1.25g – 2.5g per day

L-theanine: 1:2 ratio with caffeine

Citrulline: Up to 8g per day

BCAAs: 10g before and after a workout

Taurine: 500mg – 2000mg per day

L-ornithine: 2g – 3g per day

Top Pre-Workout Supplements Final Word

Many consumers still find it difficult to choose the right pre-workouts and rightly so, there are hundreds to choose from at this point. Many people use pre-workout supplements to boost their muscle building and accelerate weight loss. Others take pre-workouts to improve endurance and improve focus while enjoying other proven benefits at the gym.

As a final recap, here is one last look at the best pre-workout supplements to buy in 2021:

This article has been supplied by Xwerks, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.