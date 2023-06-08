Venice $6.5 million
Highlights This Marmol + Radziner-designed Venice house (above) is a true indoor-outdoor escape. Almost every room spills onto lush gardens, private courtyards, and even a thin strip of a swimming pool adjacent to the dining room.
Price $5.59 million
Contact Juliette Hohnen, Douglas Elliman, 323-422-7147
Malibu $200,000
Highlights An oceanside rental for 200 large per month better have some superlative bona fides. This Balinese-style estate checks the right boxes: 8,000-square-foot main house, sprawling grounds, and a capacious spa and pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Price $200,000 per month
Contact Basya Gradon, Compass, 323-447-7331
Bel-Air $36 million
Highlights Swim, float, frolic, and lounge in the multilevel pool that accompanies this 18,500-square-foot contemporary. Included are a shallow pool for kids, a lap pool, an above-water “floating” platform as well as a swim-up sunken living area with firepit.
Price $35.68 million
Contact Marco Rufo, 310-488-6914, and Farah Levi, 310-978-7555, The Agency