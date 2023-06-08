What taking the plunge on a pool-centric residence around town will run you this summer

Venice $6.5 million

Highlights This Marmol + Radziner-designed Venice house (above) is a true indoor-outdoor escape. Almost every room spills onto lush gardens, private courtyards, and even a thin strip of a swimming pool adjacent to the dining room.

Price $5.59 million

Contact Juliette Hohnen, Douglas Elliman, 323-422-7147

Malibu $200,000

Highlights An oceanside rental for 200 large per month better have some superlative bona fides. This Balinese-style estate checks the right boxes: 8,000-square-foot main house, sprawling grounds, and a capacious spa and pool with Pacific Ocean views.

Price $200,000 per month

Contact Basya Gradon, Compass, 323-447-7331

Bel-Air $36 million

Highlights Swim, float, frolic, and lounge in the multilevel pool that accompanies this 18,500-square-foot contemporary. Included are a shallow pool for kids, a lap pool, an above-water “floating” platform as well as a swim-up sunken living area with firepit.

Price $35.68 million

Contact Marco Rufo, 310-488-6914, and Farah Levi, 310-978-7555, The Agency