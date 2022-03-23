After robbing a Fresno smoke shop, a crew of thieves realized that they were trapped inside their own crime scene, video shows

A pair of robbers are viral video stars after trying to hold up a Fresno smoke shop and discovering they’d been trapped inside their own crime scene. The dimwitted duo then tried to shoot their way out, and the whole caper was caught on surveillance footage, courtesy of the Fresno Police Department.

The robbery happened in late February, according to Fresno PD. At about 9:20 p.m., two armed individuals—26-year-old Jasmine Hernandez and 34-year-old Adrian Montejano—entered Pipes R US smoke shop. As they collected cash from an employee, another worker locked the front door.

When the suspects tried to flee, the door wouldn’t budge.

In a desperate attempt to get it open, Montejano shot at the door’s glass until he ran out of ammunition. Hernandez then handed Montejano her firearm, and he continued to fire at the door which, to his dismay, remained intact.

Cops say he fired at least 30 rounds.

Still searching for a way out, the robbers then demanded the store keys from an employee. But as Montejano attempted to grab the keys, he slipped and fell. Hernandez then secured the keys and the pair ran for the door, but were still unable to open it.

Next, the alleged robbers’ alleged getaway driver, 27-year-old Jose Montano, who had been waiting outside for them, eventually exited the vehicle and kicked open the bullet-ridden glass door, police said. All three suspects then fled in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives were able to locate and arrest Hernandez and Montano, but Montejano is still on the loose.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department or, if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867).

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.