These Rock and Roll Rarities Are Now Up For Grabs

Monied music fans across the country will have a rare opportunity to get their hands on some rare rock and roll relics next Sunday.

On February 5, Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills will be hosting the MusiCares Relief Auction, featuring 50 unique pieces of memorabilia donated by legends spanning the industry. MusiCares has been responsible for providing millions in aid to create a “safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need.”

Signed instruments from artists such as Robert Plant, Bob Dylan and Elvis Costello will be on the block. Other autographed pieces include a Paul McCartney-signed copy of The Lyrics, a copy of Barbara Streisand’s Release Me 2, and a Selena Gomez rare beauty PR package.

Though all of the pieces up for sale are undeniably riveting, we went ahead and picked out some of our favorites for your viewing (and possible purchasing) pleasure.

BTS may not be “rock ‘n’ roll” per se, but they’re definitely one the biggest groups on the planet. Across Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, the group has amassed an insane 152 million followers, coupled with the fact that they are currently Spotify’s tenth most-streamed artist with over 31 billion streams (estimate: $2,000 – $4,000).

Now, we delve into the classics—the artists that defined their respective genres. Joni Mitchell is, arguably, the queen of folk music. Last year marked the 51st anniversary of her iconic, heartfelt masterpiece, Blue, though there are several birthdays coming up in her timeless discography. This guitar, signed by Mitchell herself (estimate: $2,000 – $3,000).

Elton John is known for his flashy, glamorous, and expensive wardrobe. Now, you can own your very own piece from his personal closet with these black and gold-tone sequin-embellished Christian Louboutin ankle boots. They’re estimated to go for $4,000 to $6,000. Considering that a new pair of Louboutin boots—not owned by The Rockman Man—costs $1,895 (before tax), this is a pretty good deal.

About five years ago, half a million people lined the streets of Sydney to attend the 40th annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. The event was the first to take place since the nation legalized same-sex marriage, and Cher headlined the parade’s official performance. Prior to that, she hit the red carpet in a dazzling Damask-inspired pattern with a black satin interior and lapel (estimate: $2,000 – $4,000).

Now, you might say we saved the best for last. Back in 2015, Bob Dylan was honored with the MusiCares Person of the Year Award. There was a tribute concert that featured some of the biggest names in rock history—all of whom got together and signed this guitar after the show. The signatures on the guitar come from John Mellencamp, John Doe, Tom Jones, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Aaron Neville, Bruce Springsteen, Alanis Morissette, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Rait, Norah Jones, Jack White, and Jackson Browne. In addition to this, the instrument also features a gorgeous painting of Dylan’s eyes below the bridge (estimate: $800 – $1,000).

