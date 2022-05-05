These Rare Disney Relics Will be Available for Auction This Month

Heritage Auctions will be accepting bids for nearly 700 one-of-a-kind Disney items from May 21-22 in Beverly Hills

Disney fanatics will get the opportunity to purchase memorabilia from “The Happiest Place on Earth” for the very first time at a Beverly Hills auction this month.

From May 21-22, Heritage Auctions will be presenting the Disneyland: The Auction, featuring nearly 700 items. The auction includes an extensive collection of rare items ranging from retired ride vehicles, authentic Disneyland reference manuals and tickets, theme park display signs, signed movie posters, and other unique Mouse House artifacts.

The historic pieces come from the personal collection of renowned voice actor, Scott Rummell, who has lent his talents to everything from Marvel movie trailers to numerous commercials, to Disney advertisements.

Rummell started acquiring Disneyland memorabilia at a young age and continued to expand his collection after marrying his wife, Terry, who had her own stockpile of Disney treasures. Now, the couple is looking to downsize.

“At one point, we had one room that was our Disney room—that was where we had it all displayed,” Rummell said in a statement from Heritage Auctions. “When we moved into the house, we thought it was crazy to have all these posters rolled up in tubes, so we hired people who worked for Disney to redesign the house specifically for the collection.”

Among the one-of-a-kind items available for auction is a park-used original Autopia race track car. The 1967 car includes the original body, chassis, and tires and is believed to be the most complete original vehicle to come to auction in history. The bidding is currently at $10,200. Due to safety concerns, the car’s original engine was not allowed for purchase, Heritage Auctions said.

An original Skyway gondola from Disneyland is also available for purchase, with the current bid at more than $10,500. This particular gondola—which includes the original seats, rails, roof, and lights—is believed to be one of the rarest Disney vehicles, according to the auction site.

Auction participants can also place a bid on a professionally restored and repainted vehicle from Disney World’s Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, for which bidding stands at $10,000. The vehicle has been modified to include features like spinning wheels and working headlights.

Rummell said he and his wife are excited to share their collection with another generation of Disney fans, but admitted it will be difficult to part ways with one of his favorite items, a 1967 park-used Rocket Jets vehicle. That item is currently bidding for $10,500.

Bidders can view some more highlights of the Disneyland auction from May 19-20 at the Heritage Auctions’ Beverly Hills office. They will start accepting in-person bids on May 21.

For more information on the auction, visit Heritage Auctions’ website.

