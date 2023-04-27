The Spas Next Door

Fairmont Spa Century Plaza True to its repu­tation as the “Hotel of the Future” (it was the first in L.A. to have color televisions when it opened in 1966), the recently revamped Fairmont Century Plaza features a spa with cutting-edge wellness services. Standout offerings include biohacking treatments, designed by antiaging expert Dr. Oz Garcia, that combine an antigravity bed in an infrared sauna with neuroscience technology, Normatec lymphatic drainage pants, LED light therapy, and neuroacoustics. The Sunset massage incorporates acupressure and joint-release therapy, vibrational sound healing, and silken color therapy. And at the in-house Dr. Rita Rakus clinic—the award-winning Harley Street doctor’s North American flagship—the Avenue of the Stars “Super Power” Facial utilizes the Dr. Rita Jetlift system, based on jet propulsion technology, to deliver streams of Growth Factor Serum and Argireline (aka liquid Botox) at a speed of more than 200 meters per second to reduce wrinkles in record time. 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Century City, fairmontcenturyplaza.com

Golden Door Fresh off a multi-million-dollar renovation and complete overhaul of the wellness destination’s iconic bathhouse and pools, Golden Door is now more Zen than ever. Three nights is the minimum stay at this 600-acre ryokan-inspired property where, alongside facials, waxing, manis, pedis, and hair salon services, you will find Swedish, Thai, lomilomi, and Ayurvedic massage, EMDR healing, breathwork, and hypnotherapy. New amenities include a soaking tub with the choice of a warm cherry-blossom infusion that delivers antioxidants and skin-smoothing benefits or a mood-boosting cold plunge with Epsom salts for muscle recovery, better sleep, and an enhanced immune system. A wet room used for scrubs and the spa’s exceptional body treatments houses a seven-hose Vichy shower, while a LightStim LED experience room offers a full-body treatment to promote overall wellness and peak physiological function. 777 Deer Springs Rd., San Marcos, goldendoor.com

Qua Baths & Spa As with all things Vegas, “Go big, or go home” seems to be the motto at this 50,000-square-foot Caesars Palace spa inspired by the ancient Roman tradition of relaxation (and decadence). Highlights include men’s and women’s baths featuring three mineral-enriched pools: a warm tepidarium, a hot caldarium, and an icy frigidarium. Guests can also hang out in the Arctic Ice Room, where snowflakes cascade from the ceiling and a fountain dispenses shaved ice chips, or they can sweat it out on heated ceramic benches in the Laconium Room. With 51 treatment studios, two wet rooms with Vichy showers, a cedar sauna, an herbal steam room, a whirlpool, and a tea lounge, you can fill an entire weekend at Qua. Signature treatments include the Cleopatra Golden Goddess Facial, which incorporates 24-karat gold for a winning glow, and the Gentlemen’s Poker Facial, which promises to smooth away stress and fine lines caused by frittering away money at the hotel’s legendary casino. 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, caesars.com

Rancho La Puerta Just three miles south of the U.S. border, Rancho La Puerta was founded as a health camp in 1940 and pioneered the modern wellness movement. Back then, guests brought their own tents and could pay $35 for a week or $17.50 if they helped with chores, such as working in the garden. Today, the 4,000-acre ranch has three swimming pools, four tennis courts, five hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms, and 11 gyms for restorative Pilates, yoga, qigong, and tai chi classes. The men’s and women’s health centers offer a full range of spa services, including mountain sage hot stone massages; a Xocolatl Skin Replenishment ritual with cacao, the ancient Mexican food of the gods; and a signature body wrap with aromatic herbs. Although guests can still help harvest crops in the property’s six-acre organic garden, now they pay for the privilege. Baja Calif., Mexico, rancholapuerta.com

Two Bunch Palms Located on top of a 600-year-old natural spring and one of the country’s purest aquifers, Two Bunch Palms is famous for its mineral pools, in which low-sulfur, lithium-rich water emerges from the earth at temperatures above 100 degrees. After an extensive renovation, the hotel has tripled its bathing options with the addition of new concrete and teak mineral tubs and a fully redesigned spa with nine treatment rooms dotting the property. Instead of the formalities associated with traditional spas, the vibe is relaxed, and the spa menu is 100 percent California woo-woo with an Adaptogen Wrap, a full-body mud mask containing ashwagandha and chaga; a Good Herb CBD Facial, which uses the healing properties of CBD to pull out toxins, minimize inflammation, and brighten the complexion; sound baths with symphonic and planetary gongs and alchemy crystal Himalayan singing bowls; and sage cleanses. 67425 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs, twobunchpalms.com

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture.

Sign up for our newsletters today.