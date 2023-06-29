As the HBO series comes to a close, a new adventure awaits the comedy actor: playing in a jam band and (possibly) taking ’The State’ on the road

The finale of The Other Two, created by former Saturday Night Live writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, is sadly upon us as the show winds down its third—and last—season on Max’s HBO tonight. It’s a bittersweet ending, not just for the characters—the family of budding singer ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who’s catapulted into pop stardom with his two older siblings along for the ride—but for the show’s legacy, as a Hollywood Reporter report recently revealed what it described as a “verbally abusive” environment in the series’ writers room. That article landed in lock step with official word that the series would not see a fourth season — at least not on the same platform.

This, of course, means saying goodbye to some of the most absurdly lovable comedy characters to grace the small screen, including Molly Shannon’s Oprah-by-accident Pat Dubek and twin siblings Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver, respectively) whose ego-driven exploits left jaws open with nearly every scene. And then there’s Ken Marino’s Streeter (full name: Streeter Peter Peters), the entertainingly slimy yet teddy bear-like manager inspired—in name, at least—by real-life music mogul Scooter Braun, whose empire looks after Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and BTS.

Marino has been cracking up TV audiences since the mid-1990s when he was a member of New York-bred comedy troupe The State. The weekly skit show aired on MTV but served as a launchpad for several Hollywood careers, including those of Michael Showalter (director of The Eyes of Tammy Faye), David Wain (Wanderlust), Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver (both of Reno 911! fame). Eight of the original cast members have since moved to Los Angeles, including Marino, who did the math. He spoke to Los Angeles about the heart of The Other Two, chasing his dreams in Hollywood and his next act: singing in a cover band.

Los Angeles: You’ve lived in L.A. for most of your life now. Do you consider yourself an Angeleno?

Ken Marino: I moved out in 1997, because I booked “Men Behaving Badly,” so it’s been almost 30 years. Crazy. I guess I am [an Angeleno], but when I come back to the East Coast, I feel more at home. But I’ve made my living in Los Angeles; I met my wife in Los Angeles; we started a family; I bought a home. But the East Coast, you know, there’s just a lot of history there, and a lot of love.

The Other Two is such a great show. As someone who reported on the music industry for many years, I have to ask: is Scooter Braun the inspiration for the Streeter character?

I think maybe for [Chris and Sarah] it was when they were writing. But honestly, I haven’t really based anything that I’m doing on him. I don’t know much about him. … and I think it’s better to steer clear of that person so you can put your own, uh, stink on the character. … I’m probably capturing the essence of some version of him without even knowing.

Well, aside from the similarity to his name, the characteristics of Streeter are on-brand with Scooter. He means well; he’s a big family guy; he wants to see his friends win; he’s able to spot talent quickly…

Sounds like Streeter. Maybe they are very similar!

When the show started, it felt like the main storyline was this kid pop star. But it changed over time and now, Chase no longer seems the focus of it.

To me, I never saw it as being about [Chase]. It was always about the effect his trajectory had on the family. And so, in my head, it was always following them and their ups and downs and the decisions they make in their lives based on the new opportunities they get because of the overnight success of their brother.

HBO

And with the name ChaseDreams; it’s just perfect.

Sarah and Chris wrote an incredible show and they came up with these fantastic characters and names. I mean, just this season alone, I don’t think there’s a day that goes by that I don’t think about the name Pam Snot. This season, they’ve taken even bigger swings than in the first two seasons and it’s gotten even more absurd and more ridiculous.

It’s a testament to their talent and their writing, that even though there are scenes that are outrageous—where they’re in space or it turns into a Pleasantville sort of parody where it’s black and white—they’re always able to then bring it right back into something that’s heartfelt, tender or even cringey in a way where you relate to the character. … To go from the big, broad, crazy, absurdist to the sincere, heartfelt stuff—that’s such a tightrope walk and so hard to do and they’ve been able to capture that beautifully.

What were the table reads like?

I clear my throat a lot because I have a weird, postnasal drip or something. So that’s always fun because, every time I do that, everybody looks over at me, and I’m, like, “Oh no, I’m not trying to get your attention. I’m just trying to clear my throat.”

But I don’t think that was your question. What are they like? They’re funny. It’s always exciting to read and hear the jokes out loud because you get a sense of, oh wow, this is gonna be even more ridiculous than how it read. Like, a good example would be the Pleasantville-like “Emily Overruled.” You can read that on the page; you could say it in the table read; but until you see it, it’s not fully realized.

With the finale airing tonight, do you feel like it kept that door open to a future season, if not on HBO then maybe another network?

I think they were really smart in that every season that they wrote, it feels complete—nding each season with sort of a satisfying ending if it were to end. I get frustrated with shows that have crazy cliffhangers with unanswered questions and then that show never gets picked up. That’s such a bummer.

Knowing that these characters are fully realized and so beautifully developed that there’s always a possibility to just turn everything on its side, you know, and you’ll create another season of ridiculousness. So I think this season is no different than the first two seasons— feel satisfied with the ending, and you’ll hope to see these characters more. I also feel like today, the show could resurface on another network. I mean, crazier things have happened; or that exact thing has happened before.

I wanted to mention 2001’s brilliant Wet Hot American Summer, in which you co-starred alongside several The State alums. Why do you think studios are so reticent to release R-rated comedies theatrically these days?

I think everything’s changed in terms of how people go to the movies; when they go to the movies; what they are willing to see in theaters. I wish there was still a big want and desire for studios to make big raunchy studio comedies. But I feel like that’s not where we are right now. It’s mostly superhero movies and horror movies.

And hopefully, we’ll get some more phone calls at the my house or David Wain’s house or whoever else likes to do those movies.

The State was a lightning in a bottle moment — downtown New York City in the early ’90s.

I think in my head, we were all just this group of people who loved each other, and who are still competitors in a friendly way with each other. And nobody’s gonna give up until the other person gives up. I think we subconsciously motivate each other, but that just could be just in my head. I’m so proud of my fellow State members. Everybody’s just grinding it out and putting out some really good work. Those are my brothers and sisters.

How many of The State members live in L.A. now?

Tom went away for a year or two, but he’s coming back; Ben [Garant], myself, Kerri, Showalter, David Wain, Jo Lo Truglio, Michael Patrick Jan. … Todd Holoubek, Kevin Allison and Michael Ian Black don’t live here. So, eight of us.

What do you get recognized for the most?

It really just depends on the day. Sometimes it’s these crazy marshmallows out there who love Veronica Mars, or I’ll get somebody who watches Brooklyn Nine-Nine; people are still saying, “I want to dip my balls in it!”; I’ve been getting a lot of love for Ron Donald on Party Down and Streeter on The Other Two. Every once in a while, somebody will be, like, “Professor from Dawson’s Creek,” and I’ll be like, “Wow, that’s a deep cut.” Everybody watches different things, and now that you can watch anything at anytime, people see things that you’ve done years and years ago, and they’ll remember you. But it’s always nice when somebody brings up a show that I haven’t thought about for years. It’s flattering and you know, I appreciate it. It makes my day.

What else are you working on?

David Wain and I are in a jam band. We’re called the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band and we’ve been doing shows in Los Angeles and are about to head out to the East Coast. We covers and do comedy bits between, and David plays the drums, and I sing. Some old friends of ours from NYU and high school are also in the band, and then we got a couple of professional musicians.

It’s a lot of fun. We do songs from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s—The Cars; “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen; We’ll do Billy Joel songs; Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke”; some New Orleans music like Dr. John.

Come see us perform at the Lodge Room in Highland Park in July. And I think there actually might be a The State tour. We might be doing a show in Denver and maybe other cities, depending on what’s going on with the strike and if we can all get together.