The controversial actress confirms she has auditioned for the role in the next installment of the James Bond franchise

Nobody yet knows who’ll be wearing James Bond’s tuxedo in the next 007 movie—the odds-on favorite among bookies is currently Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson—but rumor has it a familiar face may end up slipping into a Bond-girl bikini.

That’d be Charlotte Kirk, who graced Los Angeles’s cover in December 2020. At the time, you may recall, Kirk was at the center of multiple Hollywood scandals that took down not just one but two of the industry’s mightiest players—Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara and NBCUniversal vice chair Ron Meyer.

The 30-year-old actress, who currently resides in London, confirms for Los Angeles that she’s been auditioning for a role in the next Bond film, though she’s tight-lipped about the details. “If I told you, I would have to kill you,” she deadpans. All she’s willing to divulge is that the character she’s trying out for is “deadly, brilliant, and complicated.”

Meanwhile, Kirk will have an even bigger—and equally dangerous—part in Duchess, a diamond-heist action thriller directed by her boyfriend, Neil Marshall (2005’s The Descent), in which she’ll costar with Colm Meaney. That movie should arrive in theaters later this year.